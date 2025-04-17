Q1 Research From Clientshare Discovers 87% of Suppliers Cite QBRs as Key Opportunity for Upselling

'The QBR Frustration' whitepaper

71% of suppliers point to QBRs as their No.1 opportunity to showcase value & innovation.” — The QBR Frustration, 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clientshare continues to develop the world’s leading Business Reviews software, Pulse, while cementing its role as a subject matter expert with another quarter of impressive growth.

The Pulse product grew by 41% year-on-year with continued growth in the company’s focus sectors of Logistics, Facilities Management and Business Process Outsourcing. The first quarter of 2025 was incredibly busy as Clientshare began working with Yusen Logistics in the UK, grew its relationship with ABM in the UK & Ireland, whilst expanding across mainland Europe with CEVA Logistics.

Increasingly, companies who recognise the importance of Customer Experience are focusing on the importance of Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs) and this was evidenced in the company’s launch of their latest research in Q1, ‘The QBR Frustration’. This compelling whitepaper featured experts from CBRE, SEKO Logistics, Ricoh and Compass Group, who discuss the importance of Business Reviews for Enterprises. It identified that not only are millions lost in poor productivity during QBR creation but also found that 87% of suppliers identify QBRs as a critical upselling opportunity.

Looking ahead to Q2 the business expects another quarter of growth with both new logo acquisition and international expansion with existing customers. Clientshare is also excited to be hosting a number of virtual panels with the experts featured in The QBR Frustration which promise to provide even more valuable insights into the importance of regular business reviews.

