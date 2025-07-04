Cancer Therapy Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

Cancer Therapy Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapidly expanding cancer therapy market has recently experienced significant development. From $190.44 billion in 2024, the market will grow to an estimated $210.44 billion in 2025, deriving a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.5%. The notable growth during the historic period has been spurred by factors such as an increased prevalence of cancer globally, a burgeoning adoption of chemotherapy treatments, heightened awareness surrounding early cancer diagnosis, a rise in the availability of oncology specialists, and expanding access to hospital-based treatment services.

What Developments Are Shaping The Future Of This Market?

The landscape of cancer therapy market is expected to evolve rapidly in the coming years. By 2029, the market is pegged to rise to $310.85 billion, fostering a CAGR of 10.2%. This growth could be underpinned by a heightened demand for personalized cancer therapies, a growing focus on outpatient cancer care, a rising uptake of immunotherapy, expanding access to healthcare in emerging economies, and an increasing incidence of lifestyle-related cancers.

What's Spurring Growth In The Cancer Therapy Market?

One of the most significant drivers for the surging cancer therapy market is the increasing prevalence of cancer. Characterized by an uncontrolled proliferation and spread of abnormal cells, cancer is on the rise due to intensified exposure to environmental carcinogens such as pollution and tobacco smoke. Cancer therapy plays a pivotal role in managing this upswing in cancer rates by treating existing cases, improving survival rates, and mitigating disease progression.

Which Key Players Are Leading The Growth In The Cancer Therapy Market?

Major companies contributing to the burgeoning cancer therapy market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Elekta AB, Exelixis Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Akeso Inc., Nanobiotix S.A., SOTIO Biotech a.s., AdvanCell Isotopes Pty Ltd, Axcynsis Therapeutics Pte Ltd, Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Affimed N.V., and Aptadel Therapeutics S.L.

What Are The Emerging Trends And Innovative Practices In The Cancer Therapy Market?

Major players in the cancer therapy market have their focus trained on developing innovative therapies, such as immuno-oncology drugs, to enhance the effectiveness of treatment by leveraging the body's immune system to target and destroy cancer cells. Case in point, in December 2024, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., an India-based pharmaceutical company, introduced Toripalimab, the first and only immuno-oncology medication authorized for the treatment of nasopharyngeal cancer, in India.

Which Are The Dominant Segments In The Cancer Therapy Market?

The cancer therapy market encompasses several segments by therapy type, cancer type, and end user. In the arena of therapy types, the market caters to chemotherapy, target therapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, and other therapy types. By cancer type, the market extends to blood cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, gynecologic cancer, respiratory or lung cancer, among others. Lastly, the end-user segment includes hospitals, specialty clinics, and cancer and radiation therapy centers.

Where Does The Market Stand Regionally?

In 2024, the largest region in the cancer therapy market was North America. Looking ahead, Asia-Pacific holds the potential to be the fastest-growing region. The regions covered in the cancer therapy market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

