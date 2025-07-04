Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts on new viewing deck and refurbished bridge at Lowveld National Botanical Garden in Nelspruit

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, unveiled a new viewing deck and the refurbished pedestrian bridge at the Lowveld National Botanical Garden in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

The project, funded by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Greening and Open Space Management programme (GOSM), underscores the department’s commitment to contributing to the sustainable use of the country’s environmental resources.

“With the addition of the new viewing deck, the Lowveld National Botanical Garden will be elevated to the status of other attractions including the Mac-Mac Falls, and the Bourke’s Luck Potholes,” said Deputy Minister Swarts.

“The people of Mpumalanga and Mbombela in particular, have these stunning geological features right on their doorstep in addition to the wonderful botanical features and leisure spaces in the national botanical garden,” Deputy Minister Swarts said.

The Lowveld National Botanical Garden is one of the South African National Biodiversity Institute’s (SANBI) flagship gardens and is also one of South Africa's eleven National Botanical Gardens.

The 165-hectare garden is surrounded by urban development and is, thus, a treasured urban oasis and pristine getaway for thousands of people residing in Mpumalanga. The garden sits in Nelspruit, Mbombela near the Skukuza Gate to Kruger National Park. It is also in close proximity to the Panorama Route which is a scenic drive in Mpumalanga, South Africa, known for its breathtaking views of the Drakensberg Escarpment and the Lowveld.

Lowveld National Botanical Garden (NBG) regularly hosts events where the public enjoy the concert stage, as well as the quiet spaces in the garden. These include:

The garden also boasts two spectacular restaurants which can host specific events and conferences. In addition, the garden’s education programmes are designed to educate and engage children with nature through curriculum-linked lessons in various botanical gardens. The programme reaches learners from Grades R to 12, offering lessons on diverse environmental themes. These lessons are designed to be fun, hands-on, and interactive, encouraging children to explore and learn about biodiversity, ecology, and sustainability.

“This garden is a garden for the people,” says Shonisani Munzhedzi, Chief Executive Officer of the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI). “All SANBI gardens are spaces that promote social cohesion in the areas of conservation, tourism, education, research and recreation.”

Visitors can access all these facilities for the affordable price of just R60 per adult. For those who wish to visit the garden more often, the SANBI Gardens Membership offers:

Unlimited access to the garden for just R500 per adult per annum

R250 per child per annum

Children under the age of 6 years old enter free

Pensioners over the age of 60 enter for free every Tuesday except for public holidays

To access the Deputy Minister Swart’s speech, kindly click on the link below:

https://www.dffe.gov.za/speech/swarts_viewingdeck_lowveldnationalbotanicalgarden

Enquiries:

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

Nontsikelelo Mpulo

Cell: 082 782 7143

E-mail: n.mpulo@sanbi.org.za

