Anvio Reveals Top-Performing VR Games of 2025 – PvE Titles Dominate Player Demand Across Global Franchise Network

For many of our guests – especially families and coworkers – teaming up feels more fun and rewarding than competing. PvE games make that possible.” — Konstantin Tonkikh, CEO of Anvio VR

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anvio VR , an established provider of location-based virtual reality (LBE VR) experiences, has released new insights into player behavior trends across its international partner network. With more than 50 franchise and licensed VR venues in 15 countries, Anvio reports that cooperative PvE (player versus environment) games have emerged as clear favorites among visitors, outperforming PvP formats in engagement, replayability, and overall guest satisfaction.“PvE content connects with people in a special way,” said Konstantin Tonkikh, CEO of Anvio VR. “We’ve seen that families – one of the largest visitor segments at VR clubs – often prefer to play together, not against each other. Cooperative games let them share the experience, solve challenges as a team, and create memories together. It’s fun, intense, and a great way to bring people closer.”This observation is backed by gameplay data collected across Anvio’s network and reflects broader entertainment trends. A recent study by Newzoo found that 58% of Steam users in 2024 preferred non-competitive, cooperative gameplay, a figure that has steadily increased over the past several years. Anvio’s findings suggest these digital behaviors directly translate into real-world entertainment demand, especially in social, free-roam VR settings.Top Games of 2025: The Power of Immersive Storytelling and Team-Based Action1. City ZAnvio’s most-played title of 2025, City Z, dominates bookings in key markets including Los Angeles and Detroit – accounting for over 70% of all VR sessions at high-traffic venues. This full-body, free-roam zombie shooter transports players into a post-apocalyptic urban landscape where they must navigate collapsing skyscrapers, dark subway tunnels, and hordes of the undead – together!Its intense cooperative gameplay, emotional pacing, and cinematic visuals have made it a viral hit, with gameplay reactions shared widely on TikTok and YouTube, fueling global demand. The success of City Z has even led to a growing in-universe franchise, including City Z: Survivors, Antidote, and Necropolis – but the original title continues to set the standard.2. Station ZaryaFollowing closely behind is Station Zarya, a sci-fi action-adventure set on the alien world of Regulus-5. This atmospheric game tasks players with investigating a mysterious SOS signal and battling unknown lifeforms, all within a richly detailed extraterrestrial environment.Station Zarya is especially popular in Dubai – a city known for its futuristic vision and enthusiasm for cutting-edge technology. There, the game accounts for over 60% of all monthly game sessions, making it the top sci-fi title in the region. Its immersive setting, high-end visuals, and cooperative gameplay make it a perfect fit for Dubai’s tech-savvy audience.The impact of Station Zarya extends far beyond the Middle East. After trying the game for the first time, Terrance Webster, an early fan from the U.S., decided to open his own Anvio VR club in Detroit – inspired by the experience:“When the fans during Station Zarya came on, it felt like I was in a dust storm,” said Webster. “I almost forgot I was playing a game. It was better than my first VR experience – I knew right away I had to be part of this.”Today, his venue is one of the top-performing Anvio locations in the U.S., with high demand for immersive, PvE experiences like Station Zarya and beyond.3. Lost SanctuaryRounding out the top three is Lost Sanctuary, a visually stunning exploration and adventure.This game invites players to journey through an ancient city, solving puzzles and uncovering hidden treasures. With light combat elements and thrilling heights, it offers an immersive fantasy quest experience especially beloved by families playing together.Elena, location manager at Anvio VR Dubai, shares her enthusiasm:“It’s really beautiful, amazing. Catching fireflies, doing puzzles – the fantasy quest is my favorite. Even just standing there and enjoying the view is enough for me to love this game.”Why Cooperative VR Experiences Win Over Families and Social GroupsAnvio’s focus on immersive, story-driven, and team-based gameplay aligns with what many visitors seek in location-based entertainment – especially families, who make up one of the largest audience segments at VR clubs. Cooperative PvE games give them a chance to explore, solve challenges, and experience something thrilling together, making them a natural fit for family outings, birthday parties, and corporate team-building events.Each PvE title in Anvio’s catalog supports up to six players in real-time, free-roam environments, fostering communication, teamwork, and shared emotional moments. While PvP titles like Revolta remain popular among competitive players who enjoy facing off with friends, Anvio’s global network has seen particularly strong engagement from families and social groups choosing to play cooperatively.“In LBVR, the ability to laugh, scream, and celebrate together makes all the difference,” Tonkikh added. “For many of our guests – especially families and coworkers – teaming up feels more fun and rewarding than competing. PvE games make that possible.”About Anvio VRFounded in 2016, Anvio VR is a global provider of large-scale, free-roam virtual reality experiences. With 50+ locations in over 15 countries , Anvio delivers high-quality VR games that blend cinematic storytelling with physical movement and social gameplay. From sci-fi thrillers to fantasy adventures, Anvio’s portfolio offers unforgettable entertainment for players of all ages.

