Advancing VR Experiences: ANVIO’s Latest Updates in Game Customization and Operational Efficiency

Revolta PvP shooter gameplay Players at ANVIO VR Revolta, a multiplayer VR PvP shooter

ANVIO is raising the bar with new gameplay mechanics and AR calibration—plus, exciting features like moving platforms and online tournaments are on the horizon.

With these upgrades, we’re equipping operators with the tools to deliver standout VR experiences.” — Dennis Voronin, ANVIO’s Sales and Partnership Manager

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the competitive location-based virtual reality (LBE VR) market, operational efficiency and engaging content are key drivers of success. According to McKinsey's ‘Next in Personalization’ report, 71% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized experiences, and 76% become frustrated when this expectation isn’t met. Responding to these demands, ANVIO VR has introduced major updates, including a refined game creation system unique to the LBE VR space and an advanced augmented reality (AR) calibration system compatible with Quest 2 and Quest 3 headsets.“With these upgrades, we’re equipping operators with the tools to deliver standout VR experiences,” says Dennis Voronin, ANVIO’s Sales and Partnership Manager. “It’s about merging innovation with ease of use, enabling venues to provide exceptional service that captivates and engages audiences.”These advancements position ANVIO VR as a forward-thinking player in the VR industry, with a commitment to supporting successful, scalable VR operations for entrepreneurs and venue owners worldwide.Expanding Possibilities with the Game Creation System for RevoltaFirst introduced over six months ago, ANVIO’s game creation system for its popular VR PvP shooter Revolta has since seen substantial upgrades. Driven by valuable user feedback, the system has earned high praise from partners worldwide for its versatility and immersive capabilities.The latest updates to the game creation system add over 300 new game objects, empowering users to design highly engaging and varied environments. Key improvements to the system’s Constructor mode — such as added object icons and faster object transfer intervals — make customization faster and more intuitive. Additionally, ready-made maps now enable users to set up game zones within preset boundaries, simplifying the setup process. Further refinements, including enhanced player scoring and optimized gameplay mechanics, contribute to a polished and captivating experience.By involving both players and operators in the game creation process, ANVIO provides tools that foster creativity and personalization, allowing ANVIO’s global partners from Los Angeles to Dubai to deliver unique, memorable VR experiences that attract and retain audiences.Streamlining Operations with Advanced AR CalibrationTo boost operational efficiency, ANVIO has rolled out an advanced augmented reality (AR) calibration system compatible with Quest 2 and Quest 3 headsets. This new calibration process, which utilizes the AR capabilities of Oculus (Meta) Quest devices, simplifies the setup by allowing calibration to be completed once at the start of each work shift, with no need for frequent recalibration.The AR system retains calibration even if the headset goes to sleep or reboots, which significantly reduces downtime and allows venues to serve more clients in less time. Additionally, the calibration process is not affected by the center position of the play area, enhancing flexibility and reliability. To ensure uninterrupted gameplay, the system can automatically self-correct during gameplay if the headset loses alignment, providing a smooth experience for both players and operators.The AR calibration update also includes automated player height calibration using the controller, eliminating the need for manual adjustments in the admin panel. By minimizing setup time and ensuring stable calibration, this system maximizes throughput and enhances the overall customer experience, ensuring efficient operations and fully immersive gameplay.Future Updates: Expanding Gameplay and Engagement ToolsLooking forward, ANVIO has ambitious plans to further enrich its VR experience. Future updates will introduce additional gameplay mechanics to the game creation system, such as elevators, moving platforms, teleports, and controllable vehicles. These features will expand the possibilities within each game zone, creating larger virtual spaces and enhancing gameplay variety, giving players an even more dynamic experience.Additionally, ANVIO plans to launch an automated tool for broadcasting and recording gameplay, allowing venues to create shareable digital content and increase online engagement. An integrated toolkit for organizing online tournaments will also be introduced, empowering operators to host competitive events that encourage repeat visits and generate excitement within the VR community.The planned updates reflect ANVIO’s commitment to evolving VR entertainment and supporting its partners in delivering highly engaging, scalable experiences that set a new standard in location-based virtual reality.About ANVIO:ANVIO is a rapidly growing location-based VR operator and free-roam VR content developer. The company has been operating in the VR entertainment market since 2016. It is expanding globally, with over 50 locations in 13 countries accommodating over 20,000 players monthly. ANVIO's game library currently features nine games targeting different segments of customers.ANVIO is a proven turnkey solution for location-based virtual reality businesses with a simple startup process. Offering low investment, an easy customization process, and professional 24/7 technical support, the ANVIO VR solution combines multiple benefits at all stages of business development.

VR Game Creation with Revolta by ANVIO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.