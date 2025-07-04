Second Talent Surpasses 10,00+ Remote Tech Hires Across Southeast Asia Amid Global Talent Shortage

Second Talent surpasses 10,000 hires across Asia, driven by rising global demand for remote tech talent and scalable EOR solutions.

HONG KONG, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Talent announced today that it has surpassed 10,00 successful hires across Asia, reflecting the growing demand for remote tech talent and Employer of Record (EOR) services in the region. This milestone highlights the increasing reliance of global businesses on talent pools in Southeast Asian markets, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand.This milestone comes at a time when global talent shortages, especially in the technology sector, are encouraging companies worldwide to reconsider traditional hiring methods. According to Korn Ferry’s "Future of Work: The Global Talent Crunch" report, there is a forecasted global human talent shortage exceeding 85 million people by 2030. This projected shortage emphasizes the importance of exploring innovative hiring practices and accessing diverse talent pools globally.Driven by shifts in workplace expectations following the pandemic, remote hiring in Asia has experienced considerable growth. Professionals are increasingly seeking flexible work arrangements, pushing companies to adopt hybrid and fully remote employment strategies.Supporting this shift, Robert Half’s Q1 2025 data indicates that 40% of new job postings now allow some form of remote work, with fully remote roles rising from 10% in Q1 2023 to 13% in Q1 2025. Hybrid roles also grew significantly, increasing from 9% to 24% of job postings over the same period.Among job seekers, nearly half (48%) prefer hybrid roles, while 26% actively seek fully remote positions, demonstrating a clear preference for flexibility.Businesses looking to stay competitive amid rising wage pressures in Western markets are turning increasingly to talent-rich regions such as Southeast Asia. These markets offer favorable labor economics, strong English-language proficiency, and rapidly developing technology sectors.Elton Chan, co-founder of Second Talent, said, "Reaching 10,000 hires reflects the effectiveness of remote hiring strategies in addressing talent shortages. Companies are increasingly recognizing the advantages of sourcing skilled professionals from diverse markets to ensure operational continuity and competitive strength."The company’s hiring services primarily target technology roles including software developers, data analysts, UX/UI designers, and AI specialists. Second Talent additionally offers compliance and payroll management through its Employer of Record (EOR) solutions, streamlining global employment processes.Second Talent attributes its growth to increased demand from industries such as fintech, e-commerce, and software-as-a-service (SaaS). Clients have reported benefits including reduced recruitment times, lower hiring costs, and improved workforce stability."Our clients have observed improvements in operational efficiency and cost management due to employing remote talent," Chan added. "This milestone underscores the significance of Southeast Asia as a major talent sourcing region."Initially developed through managing offshore teams for internal projects, Second Talent’s remote hiring model has successfully scaled to meet external client demand, leading to the achievement of 10,000 hires.

