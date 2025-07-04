Celiac Disease Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Celiac Disease Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Celiac Disease Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the celiac disease market size has seen significant growth. It will grow from $0.71 billion in 2024 to $0.78 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.4%. This historic period growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of celiac disease, increasing awareness of gluten-related disorders, growth in research funding for autoimmune diseases, rise in food allergies and sensitivities, and an overall increase in consumer health consciousness.

What Is The Celiac Disease Market Growth Forecast?

Moving forward, the celiac disease market size is projected to witness rapid growth. Predicted to reach $1.15 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 10.1%, the forecast period's growth is anticipated due to factors including the rising demand for personalized medicine, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for nutritional counseling services, rising pediatric diagnosis rates, and focus on early life screening and prevention. Other contributory trends include the availability of diagnostic testing, advancements in genetic testing technologies, improved screening protocols in primary care, technological innovations in ELISA and serological testing, and adoption of non-invasive diagnostic methods.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=24497&type=smp

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Celiac Disease Market Growth?

Furthermore, the growth of personalized medicine is expected to be a key driver in propelling the celiac disease market growth. Personalized medicine, an approach to healthcare that customizes medical care based on an individual’s genetic profile, environment, and lifestyle, has been increasing in demand due to the expanding availability of genetic testing. By enabling more accurate diagnoses and targeted treatments catered to individual patient needs, the progress in personalized medicine significantly bolsters the management strategies for celiac disease by enabling precise identification of genetic markers and individual immune responses.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Celiac Disease Market?

The market landscape exhibits a wide range of major companies operating in the celiac disease market. Key industry players include Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Dr Falk Pharma GmbH, Theriva Biologics Inc., Equillium Inc., Immunic Inc., Barinthus Biotherapeutics Plc, Allero Therapeutics, Anokion SA, Mozart Therapeutics, ImmunogenX, Topas Therapeutics GmbH, Parvus Therapeutics Inc., AMYRA Biotech AG, Provention Limited, Precigen Inc., Zedira GmbH, AnTolRx Inc., Nemysis Ltd., and Entero Therapeutics Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/celiac-disease-global-market-report

How Is The Celiac Disease Market Segmented?

The celiac disease market covered in this report is segmented by treatment, route of administration, and end-users. Under treatment, the sub-segments include Infliximab, Larazotide Acetate, Gluten Free Diet, and other treatments. The administration routes are binarily segmented into oral and parenteral. As for end-users, the market divides into Hospitals, Homecare, and other end-users.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Celiac Disease Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest region in the celiac disease market in 2024. Meanwhile, the forecast period predicts Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region. The celiac disease market report also covers regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Rare Diseases Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rare-diseases-treatment-global-market-report

Rare Inflammatory Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rare-inflammatory-disease-treatment-global-market-report

Rare Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rare-disease-diagnostics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.