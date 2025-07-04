More homes in prime CBD-fringe location

Release date: 04/07/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has taken action to pave the way for up to 200 new homes to be built at Glenside – a prime location, connected to the Park Lands.

As part of the Government’s commitment to building more homes, the code amendment will ensure the strategic site will accommodate more than 1000 homes as part of the fully developed Glenside site, with continued access to the nearby Adelaide Park Lands.

Following the adoption of the Glenside Urban Corridor (Living) code amendment, the maximum height for buildings will increase from 8 storeys to 20 storeys in a specific, localised area in the north-west corner of the Glenside development, closest to the CBD.

The decision follows extensive community consultation and detailed investigations into traffic, heritage, infrastructure and social impacts.

In response to community feedback, the code amendment has restricted heights to 20 storeys, providing certainty to the community.

The overall $400 million Glenside development will maintain generous open space, with 29.5 per cent of the site dedicated to green areas – this is more than double the State’s requirement for green space on new development.

A development application and subsequent approval will still be required for any development within the code amendment area.

This will mean even more access to housing on CBD fringes, following approval to increase the height of the Royal Hotel Development in Kent Town, along with the Inner West Code Amendment to make way for the Southwark Development.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Our Government is committed to delivering more homes for South Australians. This is a clear example of improving the private sector’s capacity increase supply to market.

The Greater Adelaide Regional Plan identifies key state significant infill areas which maximise housing opportunities in strategic locations.

We are doing so while maintaining generous open space and access to Adelaide Park Lands – and ensuring Glenside will continue to offer a great lifestyle for the local community.

This change is about finding the right balance between respecting what makes Glenside special for residents, and ensuring Adelaide can grow and meet the needs of future generations.

Attributable to Liam Golding, chief executive UDIA SA

This is a brilliant announcement for our state – a signal of our intent for the future.

We are in a housing crisis and the only way out is to ensure we take all opportunities for appropriate development to deliver additional housing and this will help get more families into homes.

Well located, quality development that is walking distance to the Park Lands and CBD and that taps into existing roads and public transport is exactly what we need.

The State Government is to be commended for its careful consideration of all matters related to this Code Amendment and for delivering an outcome that will facilitate private investment, economic activity, and much needed additional housing.

Attributable to Bruce Djite, executive director, Property Council SA

The need for housing has never been more acute than now and increasing supply by allowing greater scale and density is desperately needed.

This location on the fringe of our amazing parklands is primed for development, next to existing infrastructure, jobs and amenity, future residents will activate the parklands and bring great vibrancy to the area.

The government is demonstrating that increasing housing supply is at the top of their list and this is a strong signal to the market that infill is welcomed and a crucial piece of the housing supply puzzle.