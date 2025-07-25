Health clinic closed by the Liberals reopens with funding from Labor

Residents in Adelaide’s north will have greater access to important sexual and reproductive health services, including cervical cancer screening, following the reopening of a clinic that was forced to close after budget cuts by the former Liberal Government.

The Malinauskas and Albanese Labor governments have contributed funding to enable the SHINE SA clinic at Davoren Park to reopen and offer expanded services, including cervical screening and workforce training.

The clinic was forced to close in 2019 after the Marshall Liberal Government cut its funding. It’s being officially reopened today.

Delivered in partnership with SHINE SA, the reopened clinic will serve as a ‘Centre of Excellence’, building on SHINE SA’s existing Woodville and CBD clinics. It will expand access to sexual and reproductive health care including cervical screening, contraception, sexually transmissible infection (STI) and HIV prevention, testing and treatment, and specialised cervical screening training for health care providers from across the state.

While cervical screening participation in South Australia has generally been on target, the benefits of screening are not shared equally.

The rate of cervical cancer in South Australia is 7.7 cases per 100,000 women – almost double the target of fewer than 4 cases per 100,000 women, a key step towards eliminating cervical cancer.

Adelaide’s north accounts for 24 per cent of the state’s cervical cancer cases, yet only 52.2 per cent of the Playford area participate in cervical screening, compared to the state average of 64.3 per cent.

Similarly, rates of syphilis and other STIs continue to rise in SA and nationally, disproportionately impacting some groups. Access to healthcare for prevention, early diagnosis and treatment is key to preventing the serious impacts of STIs, and to ending the Australian HIV epidemic by 2030.

This clinic is designed to provide services closer to home, with an expanded workforce also trained to offer services that are inclusive and sensitive to a variety of social and cultural barriers.

The Federal Albanese Labor Government committed $1.92 million in funding for the Davoren Park clinic as part of its National Strategy for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer in Australia, which aims to make Australia the first country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health issue by 2035.

In addition, the Malinauskas Government has committed more than $247,000 this financial year to deliver free clinical services on site.

Clinical services commenced earlier this month.

To find out more or to book an appointment, call 8300 5300 or visit the Davoren Park Clinic page on the SHINE SA website.

Attributable to Chris Picton

This investment will help more South Australians access life-saving cervical cancer screening, and other important sexual and reproductive health services.

Residents in Adelaide’s north were seriously let down by the former Liberal Government which cut funding and forced the Davoren Park clinic to close.

The Malinuaskas and Albanese Labor governments know how important these services are which is why we have committed funding to enable the clinic to reopen and offer expanded health care services.

Training more nurses, midwives and Aboriginal health practitioners to deliver screening means more options, more access, and ultimately more lives saved.

Attributable to Mark Butler

One of my priorities is tackling inequities in our health system, and that includes making cervical cancer screening accessible, inclusive, and culturally safe for all.

By partnering with SHINE SA and the South Australian Government to reopen the Davoren Park site, we’re creating a welcoming space that reflects and respects the community it serves.

This is an important part of our work to eliminate cervical cancer by 2035 – the first country in the world to achieve this goal.

Attributable to Member for Spence, Matt Burnell MP

The Northern community was left stranded by the heartless cuts made to SHINE SA by the former state Liberal Government.

The Davoren Park SHINE SA was a vital service for our region and when it shut in 2019, it left a significant gap in local healthcare, particularly for STI prevention and treatment.

It has taken a Federal and State Labor Government to not only restore what was lost but expand the services delivered by SHINE SA.

I want to thank Holly Skene and her team at SHINE SA, for their loyalty to the North and welcome the return of their important services.

Attributable to Preventive Health SA Chief Executive, Marina Bowshall

We know that cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers and that most cases occur in those who have never screened or do not screen regularly.

Removing barriers and increasing access for under-screened South Australians is about health equity and is key to us working towards the nationally endorsed targets to eliminate cervical cancer.

This targeted investment means we can meet people where they are with the services that ensure no one is left behind when it comes to regular cervical screening.

Attributable to SHINE SA Chief Executive Officer, Holley Skene

We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to increase our reach and impact by providing new services in the northern suburbs.

SHINE SA has always been there for those with the most need and least choice, and we are committed to serving our communities with accessible and inclusive care while also growing the capacity of the workforce to deliver on our vision of sexual health and relationship wellbeing for all.

Attributable to SHINE SA Sexual Health Doctor and Medical Lead, Dr Clare Keogh

Cervical screening is one of the most effective tools we have to prevent cervical cancer, but too many people still face barriers to accessing it. Our clinic brings screening into a space that is community-focused and designed to meet people’s needs.

We’re also proud to be supporting the next generation of healthcare providers, nurses, midwives, and Aboriginal health practitioners, through hands-on training that builds confidence in cervical screening practice.