HaanGlas VIG Brings New Options to Residential Windows Retrofitting

HaanGlas VIG's super thermal property and thin thickness makes it fit any existing windows retrofitting requirement.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for energy-efficient buildings continues to rise, homeowners and property managers alike are seeking better solutions to improve the thermal performance of their buildings. HaanGlas , a leading manufacturer of vacuum insulating glass (VIG), is bringing new opportunities to residential window retrofitting with its innovative glass products.Challenges In Heritage Windows RetrofittingTraditionally, retrofitting existing windows with modern double glazing has been a challenge for many residential properties. Many older buildings simply cannot accommodate the additional thickness required by conventional double-glazed windows, in addition that many heritage or traditional windows are not allowed to change its appearance and color in many European countries,leading to limited options for homeowners looking to enhance energy efficiency and reduce their heating and cooling costs,while with more and more carbon reduction policies been implemented, leaves building owners with the difficult choice of either compromising on performance or facing expensive window replacements.The Benefits of Replacing Existing Windows Glass with Vacuum GlazingHaanGlas offers a solution in the form of vacuum insulating glass (VIG), a cutting-edge technology that provides exceptional thermal insulation without the need for thick, bulky double-glazed units. VIG’s ultra-thin design makes it an ideal windows retrofit option for properties that are unable to accommodate traditional double glazing. With vacuum glazing, homeowners can enjoy the benefits of modern insulation—such as reduced energy bills, improved comfort, and minimized noise—while maintaining the aesthetics and functionality of their existing windows.More important is,the replacing works can be finished within just few hours,which simplified the retrofitting procedures including free from disturbing daily life,free from condensations,no heavy installation machines,and no safe concerns.Unlike conventional glass, which relies on air between two panes to provide insulation, VIG creates a vacuum between its panes, providing an extremely high level of insulation with a much thinner profile. This makes it the perfect solution for improving the energy performance of older buildings without the need for extensive structural changes.VIG Application WorldwideHaanGlas’s President, Mr. Han Xiaoqing, shared insights into the growing popularity of VIG technology. “Vacuum insulating glass has been widely adopted in Europe, especially in the Benelux region and the UK. The growing trend toward energy-efficient buildings is accelerating its use in these areas. We are seeing large projects, particularly in the social housing sector, adopting VIG technology to meet strict energy performance standards.” said Mr. Han Xiaoqing.He added, “The future of VIG is incredibly promising. As the world continues to focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, we anticipate that vacuum glazing will play a pivotal role in the renovation and retrofitting of residential buildings. We are excited to lead the charge in making this technology more accessible for homeowners, developers, and building managers worldwide.”As European markets continue to embrace VIG, HaanGlas is preparing for even larger-scale projects, with a particular focus on social housing properties where energy savings can have a significant impact on both individual households and the environment.

