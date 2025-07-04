Neakasa Announces Prime Day 2025 Promotions and Expands EU Reach with Neakasa.de

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a global brand specializing in smart cleaning and pet care technology, has announced its participation in Prime Day 2025, taking place from July 8 to July 11. In addition to its Amazon store, the brand will also extend the campaign to its official websites, offering customers more flexible purchasing options and access to some of the brand’s most competitive prices of the year.

Timed with the peak of the mid-year shopping season, the campaign will feature Neakasa’s full range of products, including its most recognized innovations in pet care, home hygiene, and sustainable living. According to Neakasa representatives, all featured products will be available at limited-time promotional pricing, with discounts of up to 53%. The campaign provides customers with an opportunity to experience the brand’s latest smart technologies at more accessible price points.

Featured Categories Include:

Pet Care & Grooming

Neakasa M1 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box – Favored by cat owners for its open-top, safety-tested design and automated cleaning function.

Neakasa Pet Grooming Systems (P1 Pro, P2 Pro, S1 Pro) – Designed for easy at-home grooming, these tools address seasonal shedding, noise sensitivity, and multi-pet family needs.

Smart Home Cleaning

Neakasa Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer – Combines vacuum suction and high-temperature steam to efficiently remove wrinkles, dust, mites, and odors in one step.

Neakasa NoMo N3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – Offers smart navigation and efficient daily floor maintenance.

Neakasa Kitchen Composter – Supports food waste reduction and promotes sustainable home practices.

Expansion to Europe: Neakasa.de Now Serving EU Customers

Coinciding with the Prime Day campaign, Neakasa has also launched its official German-language website — neakasa.de — to better serve customers in Germany and across the EU. The site aims to improve both the shopping experience and post-purchase support for regional users. As part of the broader campaign, Neakasa.de will also participate in Prime Day promotions during the same period, with discounts and product availability tailored specifically to the European market.

For more information about Neakasa’s product lineup or Prime Day activities, please visit www.neakasa.com or follow @neakasa.tech on social media.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as an innovator in smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and enhance daily life by offering top-tier smart cleaning solutions.

Its portfolio features two primary product lines: Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. With a focus on both pet care and home cleaning, Neakasa is committed to providing every household with a smarter, more efficient living experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.