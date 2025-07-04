Agriculture rejects false reporting by FreshPlaza about detection of oriental fruit fly in Grabouw, Overberg District Municipality

The Department of Agriculture (DoA) has noted with great concern the publication by “FreshPlaza Media” dated 30 June 2025, titled: “Oriental fruit fly detected in Grabouw, quarantine zone set”. The DoA would like to categorically state that this is false reporting and does not represent the status of Oriental fruit fly (OFF) in Western Cape. DoA disputes this reporting with the contempt it deserves.

The department would like to set the record straight as this is malicious reporting and misleading information to our farming communities and trading partners. This pest is neither present nor known to occur in the Western Cape. DoA also noted that the FreshPlaza Media source of information was the “The Star Media”, and we could not establish the latest or current publication of such reporting. According to our records, the pest is absent in Western Cape and has been eradicated from the Grabouw area. Therefore, DoA urges FreshPlaza Media to retract such false reporting immediately and further clarify since there is no current detection of OFF in Western Cape.

Note that the National Plant Protection Organisation of South Africa (NPPOZA) has a mandate to ensure that all pest detection is reported to our trading partners through the International Phytosanitary Portal (IPP) of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC), and the reported detection by the FreshPlaza Media is incorrect. Furthermore, OFF (Bactrocera dorsalis) is subject to official control in affected areas in accordance with the Agricultural Pests Act, 1983 (Act No. 36 of 1983) and the South African Bactrocera dorsalis Action Plan. For an update on the current official status of OFF in South Africa, see Annexure A.

For technical enquiries, contact: Directorate: Plant Health Ms Yolanda Mthembu (Scientist Production)

Email: YolandaT@nda.gov.za

Tel.: 012 319 6017

Dr Maanda Rambauli (Acting Director: Plant Health)

Email: MaandaR@nda.gov.za

Tel.: 012 319 6164

For enquiries:

Mr Moses Rannditsheni

Director: Media and External Communication

Cell: 063 135 5425

Email: Moses.Rannditsheni@dalrrd.gov.za

Annexure A

Status of OFF in SA

Oriental fruit fly is present in the following provinces and district municipalities of South Africa. Specimens were detected in Mpumalanga, North West, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape. B. dorsalis was subsequently successfully eradicated in Eastern Cape and Northern Cape. Control actions are ongoing in other affected areas. The status of OFF is as follows:

Limpopo: 1.1 Vhembe District Municipality: Present but subject to official control.

1.2 Mopani District Municipality: Present but subject to official control.

1.3 Sekhukhune District Municipality: Present, only in some areas and subject to official control.

1.4 Capricorn District Municipality: Present, only in some areas and subject to official control.

1.5 Waterberg District Municipality: Present, only in some areas and subject to official control. Mpumalanga: 2.1 Ehlanzeni District Municipality: Present but subject to official control.

2.2 Nkangala District Municipality: Present but subject to official control.

2.3 Gert Sibande District Municipality: Present but subject to official control. North West: 3.1 Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality: Present, at low prevalence.

3.2 Bojanala Platinum District Municipality: Present, at low prevalence.

3.3 Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality: Absent, no pest records.

3.4 Dr Ruth S Mompati: Absent, no pest records. Gauteng: 4.1 City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality: Present seasonally in some areas and subject to official control.

4.2 City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality: Present at low prevalence in some areas and subject to official control. KwaZulu-Natal: 5.1 Ilembe District Municipality: Present and subject to official control.

5.2 Harry Gwala District Municipality: Present and subject to official control.

5.3 Ugu District Municipality: Present and subject to official control.

5.4 uMkhanyakude District Municipality: Present and subject to official control.

5.5 uThungulu District Municipality: Present and subject to official control. Eastern Cape: 6.1 Alfred Nzo District: Absent: no pest records.

6.2 Amathole District: Absent: no pest records.

6.3 Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality: Transient, actionable, under eradication

6.4 Chris Hani District: Absent: no pest records.

6.5 Joe Gqabi District: Absent: no pest records.

6.6 Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality: Absent: no pest records.

6.7 OR Tambo District: Absent: no pest records.

6.8 Sarah Baartman District: Present at low prevalence and subject to official control. Northern Cape: 7.1 Namakwa District Municipality: Absent, no pest records.

7.2 Pixley ka Seme District Municipality: Transient, actionable, under eradication.

7.3 John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality: Absent, pest no longer present.

7.4 Frances Baard District Municipality: Transient, actionable, under eradication.

7.5 ZF Mgcawu District Municipality: Transient, actionable, under eradication.

7.6 Siyanda District Municipality: Transient, actionable, under eradication. Western Cape: 8.1 Cape Winelands District Municipality (Stellenbosch): Absent, pest eradicated.

8.2 Central Karoo District Municipality: Absent, confirmed by survey.

8.3 City of Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality: Absent, confirmed by survey.

8.4 Garden Route District Municipality: Absent, confirmed by survey.

8.5 Overberg District Municipality (Grabouw): Absent, pest eradicated.

8.6 West Coast District: Absent, confirmed by survey.

#GovZAUpdates