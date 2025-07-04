Western Cape Mobility urges caution ahead of multiple cold fronts this weekend

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning that a series of cold fronts are expected to affect the Western Cape Friday through to Sunday. The most significant cold front is forecast to make landfall on Friday, bringing heavy downpours, strong winds, and the risk of flooding in several areas of the province. A second cold front is expected on Sunday. The Western Government urges all road users - motorists, pedestrians, and public transport operators - to exercise extreme caution during this period.

Unsafe road conditions may be expected, including reduced visibility, waterlogged surfaces, and flooding of low-lying areas and bridges.

“We call on all residents and visitors to the Western Cape to prioritise safety as inclement weather conditions set in. Our Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement officers will be monitoring high-risk routes, attending to road closures where needed, and responding to incidents to keep our road network as safe as possible. We ask all road users to do their part by driving responsibly and remaining alert,” said Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku.

“Every winter we see similar challenges - flooded roads, poor visibility, and increased risk for both drivers and pedestrians. Please plan ahead, stay informed through updates, and adjust your travel habits to the conditions. Small decisions, like switching on your headlights or slowing down in the rain, can help prevent incidents,” added Muneera Allie, Western Cape Mobility Department’s Head of Communication.

Safety tips for motorists:

Avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and poor visibility.

Increase your following distance and reduce your speed.

Keep headlights switched on at all times.

Ensure your vehicle’s lights, wipers, tyres, and brakes are in good working condition before setting out.

Be cautious when approaching low-lying bridges and flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through standing water.

Allow extra time for travel as traffic delays are likely.

Safety tips for pedestrians:

Wear bright or reflective clothing, especially in low-light or rainy conditions.

Use pedestrian bridges and crossings where available.

Remain alert near roads, especially during peak traffic and poor visibility.

The Western Cape Government’s Traffic Law Enforcement team, along with local traffic, remains on high alert and will provide assistance where needed. Road users are advised to stay updated on weather and traffic alerts and plan their journeys accordingly.

Enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication, Western Cape Mobility Department

Cell: 083 755 3213

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

