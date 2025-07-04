The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Avascular Necrosis Market To Reach 1.27 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 9.3%

It will grow to $1.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more.

Avascular necrosis, a condition where bone tissues die due to a dearth of blood supply, has seen an increasing prevalence in the last few years, reflecting a robust global market growth. From a size of $0.81 billion in 2024, the global avascular necrosis market is anticipated to reach $0.89 billion in 2025, substantiating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. This growth emerged from significant factors such as an ageing population, increasing alcohol consumption, as well as advances in sports medicine, medical tourism, and precision medicine.

What Is The Avascular Necrosis Market Growth Forecast?

As we gaze into the not-too-distant future, the avascular necrosis market is slated for even stronger expansion. With the potential to reach $1.27 billion by 2029 and a CAGR of 9.3%, clinicians and patients can look forward to advancements in disease management. Factors likely to influence this promising trend include rising incidences of corticosteroid-related osteonecrosis, increased approval of new drugs, rising number of automobile accidents and bone injuries, and a surge in hip surgeries and knee replacements.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24476&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Projected To Influence The Avascular Necrosis Market?

The increasing number of hip surgeries and knee replacements is a significant factor expected to propel avascular necrosis market growth in the coming years. These surgical procedures, vital for severe avascular necrosis cases, replace damaged joints and ease pain. Growing cases of osteoarthritis, causing severe joint pain and mobility issues, often necessitate surgical intervention to improve quality living. Consequently, avascular necrosis, leading to bone tissue death, joint deterioration, and collapse from inadequate blood supply, significantly contributes to the demand for knee replacements and hip surgeries.

Which Companies Dominate The Avascular Necrosis Industry?

Stryker Corporation, Massachusetts General Hospital, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, and Stanford Health Care, are among the chief operatives influencing the avascular necrosis market. Others include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Singapore General Hospital Pte Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Limited, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, Bumrungrad International Hospital Co. Ltd., Aster DM Healthcare Limited, Mount Elizabeth Hospital Pte Ltd., Gleneagles Hospital Pte Ltd., Shalby Limited, Texas Orthopedic Hospital LLC, Regrow Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Maxcure Hospitals Limited, Medicover Hospitals Private Limited, Mesoblast Limited, Athersys Inc., and Ginger Healthcare Private Limited.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/avascular-necrosis-global-market-report

Any New Trends Emerging In The Avascular Necrosis Market?

Recent trends point towards key players in the industry seeking regulatory approvals to broaden their product portfolios, improve treatment options, and reinforce their market presence. In May 2022, Regrow Biosciences received United States Food and Drug Administration approval for Phase II clinical trials in the U.S for their pioneering personalized bone cell therapy, OSSGROW. This groundbreaking therapy uses a patient’s bone marrow to extract mesenchymal stem cells, which then morph into osteoblasts – bone-forming cells - in a specialized lab setting. Offering a natural, probably permanent and safe solution, OSSGROW poses a worthy competitor to traditional treatments and joint replacement surgeries, heralding a new dawn in avascular necrosis treatment.

How Is The Avascular Necrosis Market Segmented?

The avascular necrosis market report segments the industry by

1 Type: Trauma Related Avascular Necrosis and Non-Trauma Related Avascular Necrosis

2 Diagnosis: Imaging, Biopsy, Computed Tomography Scan, Positron Emission Tomography and X-Ray

3 Treatment Types: Medications, Surgery, Physical Therapy, Lifestyle Changes, and Bone Grafting

4 End Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Home Care Settings.

Specific to trauma-related avascular necrosis, there are fracture-induced, dislocation-induced, post-surgical, crush injury-related, and sports injury-associated subsegments while non-trauma-related avascular necrosis covers Steroid-induced, Alcohol-induced, Sickle Cell Disease-associated, Lupus-related, Radiation Therapy-induced Avascular Necrosis, and Idiopathic Avascular Necrosis.

How Is The Avascular Necrosis Market Poised Globally?

Owing to its advanced healthcare system and rising incidence of avascular necrosis cases, North America represented the largest regional market for avascular necrosis in 2024, followed by other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. However, Asia-Pacific is earmarked to be the fastest-growing region, buoyed by surging medical tourism, ageing population, and growing sports medicine field.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company.

Peripheral Artery Disease Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peripheral-artery-disease-global-market-report

Peripheral Arterial Disease Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peripheral-arterial-disease-global-market-report

Wound Care Biologics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wound-care-biologics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.