Autonomous Boats Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.7% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Boats Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Autonomous Boats Market?

The market for autonomous boats has seen consistent growth over the past few years. Its size is expected to increase from $1.28 billion in 2024 to $1.34 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include market acceptance, reduced costs, investment patterns, regulatory structures, and historical utilisation cases.

The market for autonomous boats is predicted to experience robust expansion in the coming years, with its value set to reach $1.74 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this growth over the forecast period include regulatory shifts, diversification of market demand, infrastructure advancements, worldwide economic circumstances, and customer approval. Key trends expected during the forecast period encompass energy efficiency, the integration of artificial intelligence, data connectivity, modular designs, and environmental sensing.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Autonomous Boats Market?

The growth of the autonomous boats market is anticipated to be driven by a rise in the demand for marine-based cargo transportation in future. Cargo transportation, defined as the transport of bulk goods via water, air, or land, greatly benefits from the safety and security of water transit. This has created efficient cargo transfer to other ports, thus increasing the demand for cargo movement along waterways and creating a need for autonomous boats. As an example, GOV.UK, a provider of government services and information in the UK, reported in July 2023 that in the year prior, there was a handling of 458.9 million tonnes of cargo by UK ports. This was a 3% increase from 2021. Consequently, this rise in marine cargo transportation is predicted to drive the autonomous boat market's growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Autonomous Boats Market?

Major players in the Autonomous Boats include:

• ABB Ltd.

• BAE System

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Kongsberg Maritime

• L3Harris Technology Inc.

• Northrop Grumman

• Rolls-Royce Plc.

• Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

• Aselsan A.S.

• Fugro N.V.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Autonomous Boats Industry?

Leading organizations involved in the autonomous boat industry are keen on creating solar-powered autonomous boats, aiming to boost energy efficiency, cut operation expenditures, reduce environmental footprint, and respond to increasing need for renewable and environment-friendly marine transport alternatives. A solar-powered autonomous boat is a self-operating ocean vessel powered primarily by sunlight through installed solar panels. For example, Clearbot.org, a company based in Hong Kong, introduced its solar-powered autonomous boats outfitted with AI technology in February 2024. Each of these boats can amass approximately 500 kg of plastic waste and debris, which is twice as much as what Clearbot's existing models can handle, and they can collect up to 250 kg daily. With the usage of solar power, Clearbot's boats are emission-free, leading to a significant decrease in environmental damage compared to conventional diesel-propelled vessels.

What Segments Are Covered In The Autonomous Boats Market Report?

The autonomous boatsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Commercial, Military

2) By Component: Hardware, Software

3) By Fuel Type: Carbon Neutral Fuels, Liquefied Natural Gas, Electric Batteries, Heavy Fuel Oils (HFO)

3) By Autonomy: Partial Automation, Remotely Operated, Fully Autonomous

Subsegments:

1) By Commercial: Autonomous Cargo Vessels, Passenger Ferries, Research And Survey Boats, Fishing Boats

2) By Military: Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), Reconnaissance And Surveillance Boats, Mine Countermeasure Vessels, Naval Patrol Boats

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Autonomous Boats Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the autonomous boats market. The report on this market encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

