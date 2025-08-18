Active Phased Array Radar Market to Reach USD $8.24 Billion by 2029 at 9.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Active Phased Array Radar Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Active Phased Array Radar Market?

In the past few years, the active phased array radar market has shown significant growth. It is anticipated to expand from a value of $5.23 billion in 2024 to $5.75 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The historic growth period has been driven by a higher demand for sophisticated surveillance systems, increased modernization initiatives in defense, growing territorial disputes, augmented use of radar in naval procedures, and broader military budgets.

Expectations show significant expansion for the active phased array radar market in the upcoming years, with an anticipated rise to $8.24 billion by 2029 at a 9.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This projected growth can be ascribed to various factors including increased demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, escalated needs for border surveillance, a higher usage rate of gallium nitride semiconductors, the incorporation of radar systems in the next generation of fighter aircraft, and a heightened need for instantaneous situational awareness. In addition, key trends for this forecast period include advances in beam steering technology, the implementation of artificial intelligence in radar systems, innovative strides in radar miniaturization, progress in multi-mission radar systems, and an increase in research and development in the area of electronic warfare systems.

Download a free sample of the active phased array radar market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25191&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Active Phased Array Radar Global Market Growth?

Active phased array radar market's progress is likely to be accelerated by growing defense expenditure. Defense expenditure pertains to funds apportioned by the government to reinforce and extend their military forces, military infrastructures, procurement of weapons, paying salaries to personnel, research and development, and operations related to national security. The ascend in such expenses can be attributed to escalating geopolitical tensions and upgrading of military technologies since countries are prioritizing safety, spending on cutting-edge technology to tackle emerging threats, and retaining strategic dominance. The active phased array radar strengthens defense expenditure by offering enhanced surveillance, tracking of target, and detecting threats using lesser manpower and at reduced maintenance costs, thereby allowing the military to intensify operational efficacy. As an example, Russia's military expense experienced a spike, as presented by France 24 S.A., an international news broadcaster based in France, which reported a rise to $149 billion in 2024, a 38 percent rise as compared to 2023. Thus, the growing defense expenditure is the catalyst for the growth of the active phased array radar market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Active Phased Array Radar Market?

Major players in the Active Phased Array Radar Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Rheinmetall AG

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Active Phased Array Radar Market?

Leading companies in the active phased array radar market are concentrating on innovating and improving technology, for example in wideband front-end modules, to enhance radar performance, simplify systems, and accommodate multiple missions. Wideband front-end modules are small integrated parts that merge transmission and reception functions, ensuring signal amplification efficiency and reduced noise reception over a wide frequency range. For example, MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., a semiconductor firm based in the US, unveiled the ENGSD00088 Transmit or Receive Module in June 2025. The product, which works from 2 to 18 GHz, includes a high-power GaN amplifier, a GaAs low noise amplifier, and a T/R switch in a small package. It provides an output of 2.5W, 25 dB transmission gain, and 27 dB receiving gain, promising reliable performance for electronic countermeasures and phased array radar. The module's goal is to simplify system design while optimizing power efficiency and signal accuracy.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Active Phased Array Radar Market Report?

The active phased array radar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology Type: Analog Phased Array, Digital Phased Array, Hybrid Phased Array, Vector Phased Array

2) By Component: Transmitter, Receiver, Antenna, Digital Signal Processor, Other Components

3) By Frequency Band: Low Band, Super Band, Communication Band, Extended 3) Band, Kurtz Band, Other Frequency Bands

4) By Application: Defense Systems, Aerospace And Air Traffic Management, Maritime Surveillance, Weather Monitoring, Automotive Industry

5) By End User Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Maritime, Environmental Monitoring, Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Telecommunications

Subsegments:

1) By Analog Phased Array: Conventional Radar-Based Trainer Systems, Legacy Aircraft Modernization Platforms, Ground-Based Analog Simulation Systems

2) By Digital Phased Array: AI-Integrated Flight Training Systems, Advanced Simulation-Based Trainer Aircraft, Real-Time Data Processing Training Modules

3) By Hybrid Phased Array: Multi-Mode Radar Integrated Trainers, Combined Analog-Digital Training Platforms, Dual-System Avionics Trainer Aircraft

4) By Vector Phased Array: Precision Targeting Trainer Jets, Electronic Warfare-Oriented Training Modules, Directional Beam-Controlled Flight Training Systems

View the full active phased array radar market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/active-phased-array-radar-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Active Phased Array Radar Industry?

In the Active Phased Array Radar Global Market Report 2025, North America led the sector in the year 2024. Rapid growth, however, is predicted for the Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period. The report provides detailed analysis of various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Active Phased Array Radar Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Radar Systems And Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radar-systems-and-technology-global-market-report

Air And Missile Defense Radar Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-and-missile-defense-radar-global-market-report

Synthetic Aperture Radar Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-aperture-radar-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.