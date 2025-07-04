The Business Research Company

Key Driver Shaping the Beauty & Wellness Market 2025: Surge in Demand for Natural and Organic Products

It will grow to $2427.1 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

The "Beauty And Wellness Global Market Report 2025" reveals a massive expansion in the market size in recent years. The market is forecasted to grow from $1573.88 billion in 2024 to a staggering $1720.95 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. This perceptible growth can be attributed to growing preferences for at-home beauty treatments, an increasing availability of beauty and wellness services, a rise in urbanization and lifestyle changes, increasing popularity of male grooming products, and skyrocketing demand for anti-aging and skincare solutions.

What Is The Beauty And Wellness Market Growth Forecast?

Forecasts project astonishing growth in the beauty and wellness market size in the following years, expecting to reach a remarkable $2427.1 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. This can be associated with advancements in personalized beauty technologies, increasing integration of AI and AR in skincare solutions, an ever-rising demand for clean, sustainable beauty products, a swelling investment in wellness tourism, and a rapidly expanding influence of digital health and wellness platforms.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Beauty And Wellness Market Growth?

Similarly, the rising demand for natural and organic products is expected to assert itself as a significant force accelerating the growth of the beauty and wellness market. These natural and organic products are created from naturally-derived ingredients and are free from synthetic chemicals, genetically modified organisms GMOs, and artificial additives. As health consciousness continues to rise, consumers are actively avoiding synthetic ingredients due to potential health risks. Natural and organic products not only enhance beauty and wellness but do so using gentle, plant-based ingredients that reduce skin irritation, support long-term skin health, and promote a balanced, radiant appearance.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Beauty And Wellness Market?

In the midst of such rapid market growth, several major companies are dominating the beauty and wellness market; including Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, Procter & Gamble P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever PLC, L’Oréal Group, Estée Lauder Companies, Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido, Coty Inc., Puig, Amorepacific Corporation, Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics, Glossier, Huda Beauty, Rare Beauty, Drunk Elephant, Himalaya Wellness Company, and Kylie Cosmetics.

How Is The Beauty And Wellness Market Segmented?

The beauty and wellness market is formatted by multiple segments:

1 By Type: Skincare Products, Hair Care Products, Makeup Products, Food And Nutrition Products, Medicinal Products, Wellness Products, Other Types.

2 By Price Range: Mass Market, Mid-Market, Premium, Luxury.

3 By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels.

4 By Target Consumers: Women, Men, Generation Z Gen Z, Millennials, Baby Boomers.

These above-mentioned segments further branch into:

1 Skincare Products: Moisturizers, Cleansers, Serums, Sunscreens, Exfoliators, Toners, Face Masks.

2 Hair Care Products: Shampoos, Conditioners, Hair Oils, Hair Masks, Styling Products, Hair Colorants, Scalp Treatments.

3 Makeup Products: Foundations, Lipsticks, Eyeliners, Mascaras, Blushes, Primers, Setting Sprays.

4 Food And Nutrition Products: Dietary Supplements, Protein Powders, Collagen Drinks, Herbal Teas, Probiotics, Beauty Gummies.

5 Medicinal Products: Acne Treatments, Anti-Fungal Creams, Dermatological Prescriptions, Hair Loss Medications, Medicated Cleansers.

6 Wellness Products: Aromatherapy Oils, Yoga Mats, Massage Tools, Sleep Aids, Essential Oils, Wellness Trackers.

7 Other Types: Oral Care Products, Nail Care Products, Deodorants, Personal Hygiene Items, Intimate Care Products.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Beauty And Wellness Market?

Regional insights reveal that North America was the largest region in the beauty and wellness market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

