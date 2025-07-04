Alcohol Wipes Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

Alcohol Wipes Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Alcohol Wipes Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The alcohol wipes market size has grown strongly in recent years. Starting from $0.91 billion in 2024, it increased steadily to $0.99 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors like the rise in use of alcohol wipes in educational institutions, growth in disposable income, increase in promotional activities, surge in sales through e-commerce platforms, and a shift towards disposable lifestyles.

What Is The Forecast For The Alcohol Wipes Market?

The alcohol wipes market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will experience a superb jump to $1.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors including the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, the growing number of deaths due to viral hepatitis, the rising demand for healthcare e-commerce, the growing preference for green products, and the rising awareness regarding cleanliness. Further, major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, eco-friendly innovations, innovation in formulation, integration of antimicrobial agents, and use of smart packaging.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of The Alcohol Wipes Market?

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the alcohol wipes market going forward. These diseases caused by harmful microorganisms can be transmitted between people or through environmental exposure. Urbanization, with its dense population in urban areas, is increasing close contact and thus accelerating community transmission. Alcohol wipes, containing high concentrations of isopropyl or ethyl alcohol typically 60–90%, can help disrupt microbial cell membranes leading to their destruction.

Who Are The Major Players In The Alcohol Wipes Market?

Key Industry Players in the alcohol wipes market include Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc., Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Unicharm, Diversey Holdings, Hartmann Group, Gojo Industries, Kirkland Signature, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Diamond Wipes International Inc., Pal International Ltd, Zogics, Gustora Foods Pvt. Ltd., High-Tech Conversions, GermX, Robinson Healthcare Ltd., Clarisan Ltd., and Hocleans.

What Trends Are Emerging In The Alcohol Wipes Market?

Major companies operating in the alcohol wipes market are focusing on developing advanced products such as high-purity cleaning wipes to cater to increasing demand from the healthcare and industrial sectors. Notably, High-Tech Conversions, a US-based manufacturer of cleaning products, launched 96% isopropyl alcohol wipes in March 2022. Offered in a canister, the product is designed for aggressive, fast-drying cleaning in industrial, laboratory, and cleanroom environments.

How Is The Alcohol Wipes Market Segmented?

The market can be categorised as follows:

1 By Product Form: Pre-Moistened Wipes, Dry Wipes

2 By Fabric Material: Natural, Synthetic

3 By Formulation Type: Isopropyl Alcohol Wipes, Ethyl Alcohol Wipes, Hydrogen Peroxide Wipe

4 By Distribution Channels: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

5 By End-Use: Personal And Household, Commercial

What Pre-Moistened And Dry Wipes Subsegments Are There?

Sub segmentation can be broken down as:

1 By Pre-Moistened Wipes: Isopropyl Alcohol Wipes, Ethanol-Based Wipes, Benzalkonium Chloride Wipes, Multi-Surface Disinfecting Wipes, Skin Antiseptic Wipes, Equipment Cleaning Wipes, Medical Use Wipes, Personal Hygiene Wipes

2 By Dry Wipes: Nonwoven Fabric Dry Wipes, Cotton-Based Dry Wipes, Spunlace Dry Wipes, Airlaid Dry Wipes, Refillable Alcohol Dry Wipes, Multipurpose Dry Sheets, Industrial Cleaning Dry Wipes, Medical-Grade Dry Wipes

Which Region Is Leading In The Alcohol Wipes Market?

North America was the largest region in the alcohol wipes market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the alcohol wipes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

