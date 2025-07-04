Ettifos Secures USD 11 Million in Series B Funding Round for Global V2X Expansion

Ettifos, a leading innovator in V2X technology, has secured USD 11 million in its Series B funding round.

Ettifos, a leading innovator in V2X technology, has secured USD 11 million in its Series B funding round.

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ettifos , a leading innovator in V2X technology, has secured USD 11 million in its Series B funding round.As of June 30th 2025, Ettifos has successfully raised USD 6 million led by LB Investment , with participation from L&S Venture Capital, Kyobo Securities, and KR Ventures, reflecting the continued confidence in Ettifos’ technological offering and global growth potential.An additional USD 5 million is expected from several other investment firms by the end of July 2025 to bring the Series B funding round to a successful close.The company was the world’s first to commercialize a 5G-V2X Software-Defined Modem (SDM) solution, enabling smart city infrastructure to stay future-ready through software upgrades without costly hardware replacements.Following this latest funding round, the company now plans to:• Mass produce its C-V2X hardware accelerator chip utilizing Samsung Foundry technology• Launch its third-generation V2X-AIR device, tailored for aftermarket and micromobility applications• Establish production, sales, and support operations in key global markets such as the U.S. and Europe• Strengthen global marketing initiatives and accelerate global strategic business development• Enter emerging markets, including NTN-based (Non-Terrestrial Networks) vehicle communications, defense applications, and AI-powered RANIn 2024, Ettifos secured USD 6 million in Series A funding and has since expanded its global footprint by supplying V2X devices for C-ITS deployments, including autonomous highway projects and smart mobility infrastructure, across the U.S. and other key markets.The company has also been collaborating closely with leading global automotive OEMs on proof-of-concept (PoC) projects centered on V2X-enabled autonomous driving and sustainable vehicle control, solidifying its role as a key technology provider.Ettifos now aims to strengthen its leadership in C-V2X SDM modems while expanding its semiconductor technologies into new sectors—including autonomous mobility, drones, defense, and smart city communications.Commenting on the investment, Ettifos CEO Hojun Kim said: “Ettifos has now firmly established itself as a leader in the rapidly expanding V2X market, and this Series B funding will accelerate the scaling of our technology and global reach.“By broadening our international initiatives, we will continue to strengthen our position across both established and emerging markets, with our expanding portfolio of partnerships and deployments in international C-ITS projects demonstrating the tangible impact of our solutions.“We are grateful for the trust and support of our investors, whose partnership is instrumental in driving Ettifos’ growth and innovation across the V2X and connected mobility landscape.”As the global demand for vehicle connectivity and smart infrastructure accelerates, Ettifos is ready to lead the next wave of innovation, enabling a safer, smarter, and more connected world through advanced semiconductor and communication technologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.