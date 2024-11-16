Ettifos To Receive Government Backing for 5G-V2X Modem Chipset Development

Ettifos, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) solutions provider, will develop its 5G-V2X modem chipset with support from the South Korean government.

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI, SOUTH KOREA, November 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ettifos , Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) solutions provider, will develop its 5G-V2X modem chipset with support from the South Korean government.This will be done through the COMPASS prototype development project, organized by the Korea Semiconductor Research Consortium and supported by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.The initiative promotes prototype development in the system semiconductor sector and will provide financial and collaborative support for Etiffos' chipset production.As part of this, Ettifos will partner with Unitrontech , a KOSDAQ-listed leader in automotive semiconductor solutions, which will develop a System on Module (SOM) based on Ettifos’ 5G-V2X modem chipset for integration within their products.Aimed at automotive OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), the System on Module will be released in 2025 in line with Ettifos' strategy to expand the supply of vehicle communication solutions.Hojun Kim, CEO of Ettifos, said: “Many fabless startups face challenges in finding customers even after developing chipsets, so it is meaningful for us to collaborate with Unitrontech to develop V2X communication modules. Not only will it allow us to bring our technology to market faster and more effectively, but we are confident that it will help drive the future of connected mobility by providing OEMs with high-performance, reliable communication solutions.”Kim Seung-il, Executive Director of Unitrontech, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Ettifos, a domestic V2X startup in the automotive semiconductor field. By combining Unitron Tech’s semiconductor expertise with Ettifos' technology, we aim to enhance the competitiveness of domestic V2X communication modules.”--About Ettifos:Founded in 2018, Ettifos is a 5G-focused V2X solutions provider invested in enabling the most advanced smart city/smart intersection deployments and connected vehicles (CV) technology. Find out more: https://www.ettifos.com

