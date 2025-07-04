Saskatchewan Wildfire Update - July 3

CANADA, July 4 - Released on July 3, 2025

As of 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 3, there are 64 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, nine are categorized as contained, 19 are not contained, 25 are ongoing assessment and 11 are listed as protecting values.

This year, Saskatchewan has had 329 wildfires, which is well above the five-year average of 190 to date.

Five communities are currently under an evacuation order: Northern Settlement of Bear Creek, Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, Northern Village of Beauval, Kinoosao and La Plonge Reserve.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed and for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 Line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's (SPSA) Recovery Task Team continues to meet with community leaders to discuss recovery efforts. Their current focus is working with communities to support debris management, living accommodations and mental health supports.

Distribution of the $500 Government of Saskatchewan payments to evacuees 18 years of age and older continues. To date, over $5.1 million has already been distributed. This financial support will reach over 10,000 individuals who qualify, including the recent evacuees. The SPSA continues to coordinate with communities that have asked for its support in distributing this financial assistance.

The SPSA is also offering retroactive food security support for those communities supported by the SPSA, where the residents are not staying in SPSA provided hotels. The agency will provide to those that qualify $40 per day for the head of household, plus $20 for each additional member, up to a maximum of $200 daily.

A full list of evacuated and repatriated communities can be found on the Information for Evacuees webpage.

The latest information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: