Colle AI Introduces Cross-Network NFT Controls for Unified Minting Flow

Unleashing creativity with AI-powered tools and multichain technology

New feature empowers creators with centralized tools to manage NFT deployment, customization, and syncing across multiple blockchains

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has launched Cross-Network NFT Controls, a new feature that enables creators to seamlessly manage minting workflows across multiple blockchain environments from one unified interface. This release further simplifies the creation and distribution process for NFT builders operating across chains like Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain.The Cross-Network NFT Controls allow users to configure deployment parameters, manage metadata alignment, and adjust trait behavior in real time across supported chains. Creators can now coordinate batch minting operations, set chain-specific logic, and preview multichain outputs—all through a centralized dashboard powered by Colle AI’s automation engine.This enhancement eliminates the need to duplicate efforts for each blockchain, reducing friction while improving speed, accuracy, and control. With automatic syncing, creators can ensure asset consistency and functional parity across networks, optimizing their multichain NFT strategies.By introducing Cross-Network NFT Controls, Colle AI reinforces its position as a creator-first platform—delivering tools that streamline complex processes and empower artists and developers to scale effortlessly in the Web3 space.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

