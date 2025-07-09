Dapunksportif Rocks Newark: Portuguese Icons Make U.S. Debut at North 2 Shore’s Ironbound Finale

The featured performers on the Taste of the City: Sounds of the Ironbound Stage at the North to Shore Festival in Newark’s historic Ironbound District, showcasing local and international talent in a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and community. Dapunksportif takes the stage at the North to Shore Festival in Newark, marking their powerful U.S. debut. Crowds gather in Newark’s Ironbound District for the Prudential North to Shore Festival’s Taste of the City: Sounds of the Ironbound, featuring high-energy performances by Dapunksportif, Troubleman, and the Randy Haze Trio—celebrating live music, culture,

Festival Finale in Newark’s Historic Ironbound Showcases International Music, Local Talent, and Community Spirit in Celebration of Global Culture and Connection

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year’s North 2 Shore Festival was a vibrant celebration of creativity, culture, and connection. Over two electrifying weeks, the festival united communities and audiences across Newark, Asbury Park, and Atlantic City—and for the first time, welcomed one of Portugal’s most iconic rock bands to a U.S. stage.Dapunksportif, a powerhouse of Portuguese rock known for their dynamic live performances and latest album produced by legendary Alain Johannes, made their long-awaited U.S. debut on June 29 as the headliner of the Taste of the City: Sounds of the Ironbound Stage in Newark’s historic Ironbound District. Their appearance marked a milestone for both the band and the festival, affirming North 2 Shore’s mission to build global bridges through the arts.Curated by Plusable, a Newark-based creative PR agency, in collaboration with Councilman Michael Silva, the Ironbound showcase transformed Ferry Street into a pedestrian haven filled with food, music, and community spirit. The event highlighted Newark's local talent, including standout performances by the Randy Haze Trio and Troubleman, who shared the stage with Dapunksportif in a celebration of cultural exchange and musical excellence.“For Plusable, our goal is to build lasting bridges,” said Isabelle Coelho-Marques, CEO of Plusable. “Bringing Dapunksportif to Newark wasn’t just about music—it was about exposing local talent to world-class performers and creating unforgettable experiences in the heart of America’s authentic food capital.”Councilman Silva added: “This is a great opportunity for families to explore our neighborhood, discover amazing restaurants, and support both local and international talent. It was a great day for the Ironbound and for Newark. I recognized them with a proclamation for all of their contribution to rock and roll music and for the fact that they graced our community with a performance that will remain forever in the history of this city.”Fresh off their Ironbound performance, Dapunksportif return to Portugal carrying new memories, friendships, and a triumphant debut under their belts.“This experience was one to remember!” said Paulo Franco, frontman of Dapunksportif. “It was an honor to perform at North 2 Shore. We felt the energy, the love, and we can’t wait to be back.”As the festival continues to grow in scale and impact, this year’s edition solidified North 2 Shore as more than just a music event—it’s a global platform for artistic exchange, community celebration, and cultural pride.

