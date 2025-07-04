Governor Newsom signs legislation 7.3.25

News What you need to know: As we approach the Fourth of July holiday and weekend, California is taking steps to keep communities safe during festivities by increasing outreach and highlighting resources. Sacramento, California — As Californians gear up to celebrate...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.