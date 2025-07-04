Secretary Burgum Launches Patriot Program Ahead of America’s 250th Birthday Kickoff

WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum announced the launch of the Patriot Program – a three-year pilot initiative dedicated to restoring and revitalizing America’s public lands in honor of our nation’s 250th birthday.

Through this program, the Department of the Interior will engage in a public-private partnership to invest $250 million in critical infrastructure, preservation and public access projects at iconic sites to restore America’s greatness. Every federal dollar invested in the Patriot Program will be matched by 50 percent in private funding or in-kind contributions leveraging philanthropic support to amplify impacts, increase efficiency, and maximize impact of taxpayer resources. The scope includes historic preservation, masonry repairs, wildland fuel reduction, trail maintenance and improved access to iconic sites. To do this, the program will help ‘Make America Skilled Again’ by engaging youth and young adults in meaningful projects, provide hands-on training in skilled trades and foster pathways to sustainable career path all while rebuilding pride in American workmanship.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, America’s 250th birthday will stand as a proud testament to the greatness of our nation,” said Secretary Doug Burgum. “As we begin the countdown to this historic milestone, Interior is proud to launch the Patriot Program, an initiative that will bring Americans together to honor our heroes, celebrate our shared history and preserve the iconic places that tell the story of our country. It is a privilege to help lead this nationwide tribute to the land of the free and the home of the brave."

The Patriot Program is a signature initiative of the U.S. Department of the Interior, created as part of the America 250 commemoration in 2026. Developed in coordination with the White House, the program supports a nationwide celebration honoring 250 years of American independence and ideals. It reflects the directive of Executive Order 14189, issued by President Donald J. Trump, calling for a celebration worthy of this historic milestone.

