Weekly Traffic Update: July 3, 2025

This issue of the Weekly Traffic Update is being sent on Thursday, July 3, as City facilities will be closed tomorrow in observance of the July 4 holiday.

W 24th St. and W 26th St. to close at Ousdahl Rd.

Beginning the week of July 7, City contractors will begin work at the intersections of W 24th St. and Ousdahl Rd. and W 26th St. and Ousdahl Rd.

24th St will be closed to all traffic between Ousdahl Rd and Cedarwood Ave. W 26th St will be closed to all traffic immediately west of Ousdahl Rd. During this closure residents on W 26th St East of Ousdahl Rd will be detoured North onto Ousdahl Rd.

The City anticipates this work to be completed the week of July 21, pending weather or other delays.

West side of 19th St. & Iowa St. intersection to close for Iowa St. project

Beginning today, Thursday, July 3, City contractors will close the west side of the 19th St. and Iowa St. intersection to begin the next phase of the Iowa St. improvement project. Drivers in the area will be directed south to 21st St. where they can turn westbound.

The City anticipates this closure to be removed mid-August, pending weather or other delays.

19th St. watermain replacement project to begin July 9

Beginning Wednesday, July 9, the City will begin work on a watermain replacement project. City contractors will start this process by closing westbound 19th St. from Massachusetts St. to Kentucky St. to install a new watermain in the area. Adjacent streets in the work area will be closed at 19th St.

During the second phase of this project, City contractors will fully close 19th St. from Massachusetts St. to Kentucky St. to complete the abandonment of the old watermain in the area. This critical work helps prevent future service disruptions and reduces costly emergency waterline repairs.

The City anticipates this work to be completed by mid-August, pending weather or other delays.

