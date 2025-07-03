Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee to meet July 10, 2025
The Wyoming Transportation Commission Budget Subcommittee will meet Thursday, July 10, for a work session at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Fiscal Year 2026 budget.
To join the meeting virtually, visit the Transportation Commission webpage.
For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007.
