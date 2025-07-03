Heads up, elk hunters: Magic Valley sees new season changes and tag opportunity for 2025

Get Ready Now for Capped Tag Sales

Don’t wait until the last minute—now’s the time to double-check your GoOutdoorsIdaho account and make sure all required certifications are properly entered. Incomplete or missing information is one of the most common reasons hunters miss out on tags during sales.

What you should review ahead of time:

Hunter Education certification : To be eligible to purchase a license or tag, hunter's born on or after January 1, 1975 must show proof of completing an approved hunter education course.

: To be eligible to purchase a license or tag, hunter's born on or after January 1, 1975 must show proof of completing an approved hunter education course. Archery Education certification: To buy an archery permit, all bowhunters must possess a valid hunting license and show proof they have completed an approved bowhunter education course or show evidence of having been licensed for an archery-only hunt in Idaho or another state.

Once tag sales begin, there’s no time to troubleshoot—double-check your account now to avoid last-minute issues or missing out on your preferred zone.

A quick reminder: If you applied for an elk controlled hunt this year, you cannot purchase a capped elk tag until 5 days after the capped tags go on sale with some exceptions to those who put in for extra controlled hunts, Super Hunts, or depredation hunts. All capped elk zones, minus the Sawtooth zone, will go on-sale Wednesday, July 9 at 10:00 a.m. The Sawtooth zone will go on sale Friday, July 11.

Be Smart. Stay Legal. Know Before You Go.

The 2025 Big Game Seasons and Rules are available online or stop by the regional office or vendor location to pick up a paper copy. Whether you're planning your first elk hunt or returning to a favorite unit, make sure your up to speed on current rules, zone boundaries, and changes that may affect your hunt.

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359, or visit idfg.idaho.gov for maps, seasons, and tag sale details.