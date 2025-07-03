Players Win More than $2 Million in Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing

Powerball Jackpot Increases to $190 Million with a Cash Value of $87 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – What started as non-winning scratch-off tickets turned into a combined $2.22 million win for eight players in the Mississippi Lottery’s 2nd Chance promotional drawing held July 3.

The 2nd Chance promotional drawing included eight eligible scratch-off games. The following winners will receive notification via certified mail:

$1,000,000: A Liberty player won from a $20 Jackson scratch-off game purchased from B-Kwik #14 in Liberty.

$500,000: An Amory player won from a $20 Triple Diamond Payout scratch-off game purchased from Murphy Oil USA #7755 in Amory.

$400,000: A Jayess player won from a $20 $400,000 Multiplier Mania scratch-off game purchased from A One Stop #8 in Jayess.

$100,000: A Byhalia player won from a $5 Lucky Break scratch-off game purchased from Laxmi Tobacco and Beer Store in Byhalia.

$100,000: A Biloxi player won from a $5 Money Bag Multiplier scratch-off game purchased from Walmart Fuel Station #6165 in Gulfport.

$100,000: A Gulfport player won from a $5 Lincoln scratch-off game purchased from Circle K Store #2723755 in Gulfport.

$20,000: A Raymond player won from a $2 Jefferson scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #105 in Clinton.

$5,000: A Biloxi player won from a $1 Pocket Change scratch-off game purchased from M and N Casino Food Mart in Biloxi.

Players can continue to enter non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/2nd-chance for future 2nd Chance promotional drawings. The next 2nd Chance drawing is scheduled for Oct. 9, 2025.

Jackpot Update



The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing tonight is an estimated $60 million, with an estimated cash value of $26.9 million. The jackpot for the Powerballdrawing Saturday, July 5, is an estimated $190 million, with an estimated cash value of $87 million while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.55 million with an estimated cash value of $1.16 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to an estimated $320 thousand.