John Lomax III Launches Grammy Campaign

Players on American Folk Songs

Engages two PR Firms to Help

My goal is to be the third Lomax to score a Grammy Finalist Nomination” — John Lomax III

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At age 80 , music historian and performer John Lomax III has become the oldest American artist to release a debut recording and he’s setting his sights on a Grammynomination.To help expand his reach among the general public and voting members of the Recording Academy (N.A.R.A.S.), Lomax has partnered with two firms, True North Publicity, Nashville, to elevate his national profile, while California-based FYC will focus exclusively on his Grammycampaign.“I have several book and film projects in the works,” said Lomax, “but my top priority is earning a finalist nomination for the 2026 GrammyAwards in the Folk and/or Americana categories for my album American Folk Songs.”Lomax’s work continues a 149-year, four-generation family legacy dedicated to discovering, recording, preserving, and sharing unique American music and artists, both privately and for the Library of Congress.“My uncle, Alan Lomax, and his daughter, Dr. Anna Lomax Wood, have received six Grammy nominations and one win between them. I hope to become the third Lomax recognized by the Recording Academy.”CONTACT: Julie@truenorthpublicity.com

