High Profile Falll 2024 Dates for Lomax

8 Weeks, 3 States, 9 Shows

“It was a major thrill to perform at two events that also presented my father” — John Lomax III

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Octogenarian performer John Lomax III continued his campaign to highlight the achievements of five generations of his family.He released AMERICAN FOLK SONGS in late September and has been busy performing to raise awareness of his debut CD.He presented his Lomax on Lomax Show for the Texas Folklore Society, co-founded by his grandfather in 1909. Lomax performed for The Dallas Folklore Society, founded in the mid-60s.“It was a major thrill to perform at two events that also presented my father”, John said.He appeared at Pipp Gillette’s legendary Camp Street Café in Crockett, Texas, across the street from the statue of Blues Music Hall of Famer, Lightning Hopkins. The Café building is over 100 years old and is a venue where Hopkins performed.Lomax added, “My dad managed Lightning for ten years so my adrenaline was pumping as I sang on that stage!”Earlier this month he performed at the 20th annual Rome (Georgia) International Film Festival (RIFF).After a screening of a Lomax documentary, VOICE OF THE COMMON MAN, Lomax sang many of the songs mentioned in the movie.At RIFF he was able to meet and talk with esteemed actor Tim Blake Nelson, a star of O BROTHER WHERE ART THOU and many other films and TV projects.Lomax closed the year with a series of appearances at Springwater, Nashville’s best and most enduring dive bar.“I’ll pour it on in 2025”, Lomax vowed, “stay tuned”.CONTACT: Ballyhoo Publicity. 615 336-7609

