Statement from CalHHS Secretary Kim Johnson on President Trump’s Budget Bill

Today, Kim Johnson, Secretary of the California Health & Human Services Agency (CalHHS), issued the following statement after Congressional Republicans passed Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” budget reconciliation bill to gut critical programs:

“These federal cuts are more than just language in a bill —they are direct and real threats to the health, stability, and dignity of millions of Californians. Stripping food and health care access from families will deepen poverty, widen health disparities, and push people into crisis. CalFresh and Medi-Cal are not only lifelines for individuals and families; they are foundational pillars of local economies and health care infrastructure. Weakening them weakens all of us. These federal cuts are taking food and health care away from those who need it most. California has made real progress toward a healthier, more equitable future. These federal cuts are moving us backward, and will be devastating to families in California and across the nation.”

