Secretary Naig Issues Statement Following Passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 3, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today issued the following statement after the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was passed by the House and sent to President Trump for his signature:

“The passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act marks a significant victory for Iowa’s farmers and rural communities, delivering permanent tax relief, enhanced death tax exemptions, extension of the 45Z tax credit, and strengthened crop insurance and commodity reference price provisions that help our farmers at a time when there is uncertainty in the ag economy. These measures bolster farmers’ financial stability, allowing them to invest in their operations and pass family farms to the next generation without the lingering fear of excessive tax penalties. I want to thank Iowa’s entire federal delegation and President Trump for their steadfast leadership in championing these pro-farmer policies that boost the ag economy and support rural prosperity.

We must now focus on finalizing a modernized, comprehensive five-year Farm Bill to further help producers manage risk, enhance our voluntary conservation efforts, reinstate robust interstate commerce eroded by Prop 12, and address other emerging and evolving agricultural challenges.”