Statement on Final Passage of Trump’s Big Ugly Bill

“Today’s vote makes it official: all seven New York Republicans in Congress voted to rip health care away from 1.5 million New Yorkers and jeopardize SNAP benefits for nearly 3 million more. They had two chances to stand up to Donald Trump and fight for the people they serve. They failed both times, gambling with their constituents’ lives to pay for billionaire tax breaks.

“To the 48,000 New Yorkers set to lose their coverage in Rep. LaLota’s district, the 48,000 in Rep. Garbarino’s, the 52,000 in Rep. Malliotakis’, the 31,000 in Rep. Lawler’s, the 44,000 in Rep. Stefanik’s, the 35,000 in Rep. Langworthy’s, and the 31,000 in Rep. Tenney’s: your members of Congress may have given up on you, but I never will."

“As Governor, your family’s health and well-being is my top priority. And I will keep fighting every single day to shield you from the cruelty and chaos coming out of Washington.”