Musk Called to Action: Join the Movement to Empower Voters and Rein in Government Spending

Bold Citizen-Led Plan to Stop Runaway Debt via Ballot Initiatives, Modeled After Successful Reforms in Florida, California, and Switzerland Unveiled by P4US

Instead of a new political party, should Elon support the national campaign empowering the people to vote on 4 state constitutional amendments “so we don’t bankrupt America”?” — David Biddulph

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for US Foundation , a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to restoring economic health, prosperity, and financial stability for all Americans has invited Elon Musk to support its citizen initiative petition campaign for four citizen-drafted and voter ratified state constitutional amendments including:1. Congressional Term-limits for Inflationary Over-Spenders To restore accountability by congressional delegations, prohibit majority party Members of a State’s congressional delegation from appearing on a primary ballot if total spending, other than for Social Security and national emergencies approved by 60% of both houses of Congress, grows faster than U.S. inflation plus population change.2. Property Rights enforceable in expedited jury trials (e.g. FL Bert Harris Private Property Protection Act)3. Property Tax Cap limiting the taxable value for inflation up to 2.5% (e.g. FL-Save our Homes, CA-Prop 13)4. Spending-growth Limit prohibiting any new taxes, spending, or increases in debt faster than inflation plus population change must be approved by voters. (e.g. FL-2/3 vote for income tax or carbon fee; Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights -- TABOR)“Elon Musk is sounding the alarm, and millions of Americans agree,” said David Biddulph, founder of the Prosperity for US Foundation. “But he doesn’t need to start a new political party to fix the problem. We’ve already built a solution that bypasses the dysfunction in Washington and gives voters the power to stop the debt spiral themselves.”In a public letter sent today to Musk, Biddulph calls on the billionaire entrepreneur to lend his voice and platform to help advance real reform, not by creating another political brand, but by joining a broad-based, nonpartisan citizen-initiative campaign aimed at limiting federal state and local government growth to household income and making politicians who break that trust ineligible for reelection.Foundation Board Member and prominent economist Dr. Barry Poulson notes that: “the Foundation’s model is inspired by Switzerland’s ‘debt brake’ and uses constitutional ballot initiatives in key U.S. states to require voter approval of new taxes and fees, cap property taxes, and prevent future debt rises. The Swiss ‘debt brake’ was enacted as a constitutional amendment through a referendum with support from 85 percent of voters. With the ‘debt bake’ in place the Swiss have balanced their budget and reduced debt to sustainable levels. They have improved incomes and standards of living well above that of other developed counties, including the U.S. Moreover, since the Swiss Debt Brake was ratified, Swiss 4-member family annual incomes have increased by an estimated $70,000 (USD) more than U.S. counterparts.“With 18 U.S. states allowing citizen-initiated constitutional amendments, Prosperity for US is working to place fiscal discipline measures on 2026 ballots, returning power to the people and creating a nationwide check on Congress’s inflationary over-spending.“Elon Musk has the megaphone. We have the framework,” said Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director of the Prosperity for US Foundation. “By combining his powerful voice with our proven, grassroots strategy, we can transform the national conversation and make fiscal responsibility a top priority for voters in every state.”The Prosperity for US Foundation has assembled a coalition of legal scholars, economists, veterans, and grassroots organizers. The group is currently drafting model legislation, identifying key states for ballot initiatives, and building a database of 180 million registered voters and their email addresses to electronically petition their government to hold their elected representatives accountable and let the people vote directly on kitchen table issues such as new taxes, spending and debt, as in Colorado’s TABOR.David Biddulph noted: “After my mother-in-law was taxed out of a home we jointly owned in the 1980’s, I volunteered to finish the petition drive for Florida’s “Save Our Homes Amendment.” Since 1994, the SOH property tax cap has saved Florida homeowners over $1.5 billion in taxes. In 1995 he founded Florida’s Tax Cap Committee which collected 700,000 signatures on tax cap and property rights citizens’ initiative petitions. The “Two-thirds vote for new taxes (e.g. income) or fees (e.g. carbon)” was approved by 69%. The Bert Harris Private Property Rights Protection Act passed in response to the citizens’ petitions, was the first in the nation to require jury determined compensation and attorney fees for government devaluing actions. Today, Florida is ranked #1 “Growth” Economy by US News.Elon, if not us, who, if not now, when will we empower US citizens to vote on Prosperity for US Amendments?"To read the full open letter to Elon Musk or learn more about the Prosperity for US Foundation’s national movement, visit: www.ProsperityForUS.Foundation Founded in 2025, Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in the U.S. and globally to achieve economic stability and security. In the United States, the organization champions responsible government spending aligned with voter voices and family incomes, ensuring financial well-being for American families.###To schedule an interview with a Prosperity for US Foundation spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

