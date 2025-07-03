Governor Kotek Issues Statement in Response to Passage of Republican Reconciliation Bill

Today, the Governor issued the following statement in response to the passage of the Republican reconciliation bill in Congress:

“Every single year Oregonians pay federal taxes, and those dollars come back to our state through vital services like health care, food assistance, and more. That is how the system should work. The Trump Administration and Republicans in Congress have broken that system.

“I have directed state agencies to immediately evaluate impacts of the budget bill to Oregon. One thing is certain: this budget takes our federal tax dollars and hands a giant tax break to billionaires at the expense of children, families, and communities.

“The money that helps Oregonians see a doctor or put dinner on the table for their family is now going into the pockets of those who need it the least. Last month, I convened rural health care and food security experts, as well as people who count on these critical programs, and their message was clear: these cuts will hurt rural Oregon the hardest.

“1 in 3 Oregonians rely on the Oregon Health Plan, the state’s Medicaid program. This includes 1 in 2 children across the state. 1 in 6 Oregonians rely on federal food assistance to feed themselves or their family. Every dollar stripped from these services and put towards the top 1% is a moral failure. This budget was inked in greed, not human dignity.

“I will use every single tool we have to fight for what Oregon holds dear. But I won’t pretend that our state budget resources can bear the weight of these cuts. Hard work and difficult decisions lie ahead.”

