Stories from Sometimes a Great Podcast - Dec. 15, 2025: Season 1, Episode 32

Dec. 15, 2025

As the holiday season approaches, please review the following guidelines to ensure that decorations in our facilities are safe, inclusive, and compliant with the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) policy.

Holiday Decoration and Lights

Energy and Resource Conservation

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q. Can we use outside blow up decorations inside offices?

A. Inflatable, air-blown decorations requiring electricity or emitting sound and decorations intended for outdoor use are not allowed indoors or outdoors.

Q. Can we use lights that blink in our decorations?

A. Yes, blinking lights are allowed. We encourage staff to discuss decorations collectively to address any concerns, such as sensitivities to blinking lights.

Q. Can we have a live tree, or does it have to be artificial?

A. Both live and artificial trees are acceptable.

For live (natural/freshly cut) trees:

These resist flames when fresh but become extremely flammable when dried out. To minimize risks:

Avoid applying fire retardant, flocking, or other coatings.

Cut at least one inch above the original cut at an angle for optimal water absorption.

Secure the tree in a sturdy stand or container with water.

Replenish water daily to keep the tree hydrated.

For artificial trees:

Select items with natural fire retardant properties or those treated with flame retardant in compliance with the 2019 Oregon Fire Code, Section 807.3.

Note: Fire-retardant coatings are not required or recommended for live trees, as they do not extend the safe indoor duration of the tree.

Are there size restrictions for holiday trees?

There is no specific size limit; however:

Trees must not block exits or exit pathways.

Maintain at least 18 inches of clearance from the ceiling to ensure sprinkler systems can function properly.

Q. What about access to exits and pathways?

A. Decorative materials must not obstruct exits or egress paths under any circumstances.

Q. If a ladder is needed to decorate, are there specific safety requirements?

A. While there are no formal parameters, safety is a priority. Please refer to this ladder safety video for best practices: SAIF Ladder Safety Video

For additional safety tips or resources

Happy decorating and thank you for making our spaces festive and safe this holiday season!

Dec. 10, 2025

When people are applying for a green card or seeking to enter the U.S. from outside the country, immigration officials may look at whether they will mostly depend on the government for support in the future. This is called the “public charge rule.” This rule does not apply to everyone. Some people are exempt under federal law, feel unsure or have questions.

Most Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) benefits do not count for the public charge test, but it's important to know which ones do.

Proposed changes to the federal public charge rule

The public charge rule is used by federal immigration officers when they decide if a person can get a visa or a green card. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a new public charge rule that would replace the current rule from 2022.

The proposal would give federal immigration officers more room to use extra information when they decide if someone becomes a public charge and will need support from the government in the future. Officers may look at additional information to make their decision when they review an application.

The proposed new rule has a public comment period that ends on December 19, 2025.

It is important to note that the rules have not yet changed. The 2022 public charge rule is still in effect and will remain in effect until there is a final rule, which will take some time.

People can still apply for medical, food, cash and childcare assistance from the ODHS. The rules for these programs have not changed.

Programs counted toward public charge

Right now, only two ODHS services count for public charge. This has not changed.

One is long term care in a Medicaid funded nursing home.

The other is monthly cash support from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

The proposal does not give a new list of benefits that count toward public charge. We will share updates when federal guidance is available.

What this means for you and ODHS programs

The proposed rule does not change who can get medical, food, cash or child care assistance

The proposal will not change or reduce anyone’s benefits.

Some other federal changes to SNAP are taking effect. These new SNAP requirements may change who can get food benefits or may change work rules. Because of this, some people may get lower benefits. These changes are not part of this public charge rule.

How this may affect families

Even though the rules have not changed, some people may still feel scared or confused. In the past many immigrant and mixed status families stopped using benefits they needed because they were concerned about immigration consequences. This can lead to:

Families losing access to food, medical care, childcare and other help

More people without health coverage and fewer regular health visits

More health problems because people wait too long to get care

More pressure on clinics, hospitals and other safety net providers

Fewer people using important programs like WIC, prenatal care and vaccinations.

These concerns often come from confusion and misinformation, not from the rule itself.

What ODHS is doing

Sharing clear, accurate and timely information: The 2022 public charge rule is still the rule today.

Watching for federal updates and reviewing the proposal.

Working with partners to understand how families and providers may be affected, and how we can support them.

Getting ready to share new guidance when the federal government issues a final rule.

Where to get help

For more information about public charge or if you have questions about your situation, call the Oregon Public Benefits Hotline to talk with someone about your situation (800-520-5292, Monday– Thursday).

If you have questions about your ODHS benefits, call the ONE Customer Service Center at 800-699-9075 or visit https://benefits.oregon.gov.

Find more information and resources on the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Advancement webpage. This page includes an emergency planning guide and trusted community, state and national resources for immigrants, refugees and mixed-status families in Oregon.

Nov. 3, 2025

Darla Zeisset, an Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Aging and People with Disabilities employee, has just been promoted to the prestigious rank of Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. Army Reserve Colonels are senior officers, with leadership experience, who serve in various roles, including battalion command. Promotion to Colonel is a highly competitive process. "It is called ‘full-bird colonel’ because the insignia for this rank is an eagle. Zeisset joined the U.S. Army Reserve in 2003 as a Medical Service Corps Officer doing medical administration and public health planning. She has served as a Medical Operations Officer, Medical Planner and Civil-Military Planner. In 2016 she started work working for the Aging and People with Disabilities Program (APD) as an Operations and Policy Analyst. Zeisset manages the Mental and Behavioral Health Review Process. She holds a Master’s Degree in Clinical Counseling and, as a licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor, she brings her training and experience into both her state job and her military career. Zeisset is currently attending the year-long Senior Service College at the U.S. Air Force University in Montgomery, Alabama. It is also called the U.S. Air Force War College. She will earn a Master’s Degree in Strategic Planning. Zeisset was interviewed for this story while driving from Alabama to Florida. She had the weekend off from school and was going to spend time with her husband, Tim, who just retired from 40 years in active military duty, and her son, Otto, who just started his freshman year at West Florida University. “I feel very fortunate my leadership in APD has supported my military career,” Zeisset said. Her Army Reserve job as a medical and sustainment planner for the joint forces, serving army, marine, air force means she gets called up a lot. “Anytime you send soldiers there’s always a public health element, such as clean water or mental health needs,” she said. She has worked in Haiti and Central America. She has lived in Oregon City but now Florida is her home of record, where she works for APD remotely. She does her military duty out of Norfolk, Virginia. Zeisset said what she has learned in the military she applies to her work for APD and vice versa. “In military leadership positions, we solve complex problems on a regular basis. In ODHS we have a lot of complex challenges across state. I look for individual solutions to find the best outcomes for everyone. ODHS has really put a lens for me on emphasizing people’s strengths and helping people be their best selves. We are so good at finding people’s strengths and helping them be their best selves.”

What her APD colleagues say