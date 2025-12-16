Oregon Department of Emergency Management Launches New OEM Grants Platform to Streamline Disaster Recovery Funding

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is launching the OEM Grants platform on December 16, 2025. This new, statewide system is designed to simplify how organizations approved for grants manage and track Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) funding after disasters. The platform will improve efficiency, transparency and accountability in Oregon’s long-term recovery efforts.

Under the new process, subapplicants will continue to use FEMA’s Public Assistance Grants Portal (GP) to apply for funding, upload required documentation for project development, and work through eligibility and requirements with FEMA. Once FEMA approves a project, management will transition to the OEM Grants platform.

Within the new system, grant recipients will be able to:

Manage projects from grant award through closeout

Submit and track reimbursement requests

Track and report grant finances

Communicate and collaborate directly with OEM staff

“Oregon communities depend on timely and transparent access to disaster recovery funding, and this new platform helps ensure we can meet that responsibility,” Erin McMahon, Director of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, said. “By modernizing how we manage Public Assistance grants, we are strengthening our partnerships with certain nonprofits, as well as local and Tribal governments. We are also improving how we support communities throughout their recovery.”

