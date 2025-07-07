Mathieu Montmessin, Former EVP of Hahn Air, Joins Advisory Board of Xeni

Montmessin brings expertise in global distribution systems, airline partnerships, and travel technology innovation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xeni, the white-label travel booking infrastructure powering next-generation travel platforms, proudly announces the appointment of Mathieu Montmessin , former Executive Vice President of Hahn Air, to its Advisory Board.Montmessin brings over two decades of deep industry expertise in global distribution systems, airline partnerships , and travel technology innovation. During his tenure at Hahn Air, he played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s airline network and advancing its pioneering distribution strategy for travel agencies and partners worldwide.“We are thrilled to welcome Mathieu to Xeni’s advisory board,” said Sachin Narode, CEO of Xeni. “His unique experience at the intersection of airline distribution and travel payments will be invaluable as we scale our infrastructure layer for travel and empower partners to deliver seamless, branded booking experiences.”Montmessin’s addition to the advisory board underscores Xeni’s commitment to building a robust and innovative travel ecosystem. His insight will support Xeni’s mission to democratize access to travel inventory and infrastructure for superapps, entrepreneurs, and organizations around the globe.“I’m excited to join Xeni at such a dynamic stage of its growth,” said Montmessin. “Xeni’s approach to travel infrastructure is exactly what the industry needs—and I look forward to contributing to its success.”About XeniXeni is a travel-tech platform empowering businesses to embed or fully integrate travel products rapidly—without building their own inventory, booking, or client management systems. Xeni’s modern stack and API suite make it easy to scale fast—without the usual friction. Xeni’s infrastructure is built on the Hedera network. Every booking made across the Xeni platform is tracked, stored and settled on the decentralized ledger. www.xeni.com for API documentation, pricing, and case studies.Media Contact:media@xeni.com

