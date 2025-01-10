WiPay and Xeni Partner to Launch Digital Travel Payments in the Caribbean

Cash has remained the preferred payment method in the Caribbean. Today, Caribbean residents can finally easily purchase travel online thanks to the WiPay/Xeni partnership.” — Rachel Obenshain

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiPay Caribbean, the leading payment platform in the Caribbean, has announced an innovative partnership with Xeni , the global travel booking technology platform. This collaboration, called WiTravel, makes travel booking simple and accessible across the Caribbean using WiPay's cutting-edge payment solutions.WiPay users can now leverage Xeni’s best-in-class travel technology, gaining access to global travel inventory, real-time pricing, and simplified booking. WiPay’s platform revolutionizes the ability for residents of the Caribbean to make cross-border payments, which has historically been a huge challenge due to limited access to foreign exchange and high transaction fees.The Xeni platform empowers businesses to launch comprehensive travel booking solutions. This includes wholesale-rate inventory, custom markup tools, built-in CRM systems, and seamless system integrations. By combining these features with WiPay’s flexible and inclusive payment platform, the partnership is set to redefine how Caribbean travelers book and pay for their journeys.Rachel Obenshain, President of Xeni, stated: “Despite the growth in online payments worldwide, cash has remained the preferred payment method in Caribbean countries. Today, Caribbean residents can finally easily purchase travel online thanks to the WiPay/Xeni partnership.”Aldwyn Wayne, Founder and CEO of WiPay Caribbean, added: “WiPay is at the forefront of revolutionizing card and crypto payments in the Caribbean. Our partnership with Xeni opens new possibilities for purchasing travel. By integrating Xeni’s advanced travel technology with our robust payment platform, we’re enabling individuals and businesses to book and pay for travel with ease and security.”“At The HBAR Foundation, we are thrilled to see two of our ecosystem leaders, Xeni and WiPay Caribbean, leveraging the power of the Hedera network to drive innovation and inclusivity in the travel and payments industries,” said Peter Mensah, Director - Payments. “This partnership not only strengthens the tools available for the Hedera community worldwide but also showcases the real-world impact of decentralized technologies in solving complex challenges like cross-border payments and global travel accessibility.”About XeniXeni, Inc. is a travel technology company specializing in innovative digital solutions. Xeni’s platform is a B2B solution so subscribers can seamlessly resell travel online to their audiences. Xeni powers travel platforms for global enterprises including super apps, payment gateways, event organizers, and travel professionals. Xeni’s infrastructure is built on the Hedera network. Every booking made across the Xeni platform is tracked, stored and settled on the decentralized ledger.For more information, please visit: https://www.xeni.com/ Press contact: media@xeni.comAbout WiPay CaribbeanWiPay is the Caribbean’s leading payment platform, offering secure, simple, and inclusive payment solutions for all. Since 2016, WiPay has revolutionized digital payments in the region, enabling individuals and businesses to accept and make payments online in local currencies.For more information, visit https://www.wipaycaribbean.com

