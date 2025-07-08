Unsolicited Press Hits the Road: AWP Baltimore, Portland Book Festival, and More Literary Magic Ahead

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unsolicited Press, an independent publisher known for its fierce dedication to literary excellence and amplifying underrepresented voices, is thrilled to announce its participation in two of the nation’s most celebrated literary gatherings: the 2026 Association of Writers & Writing Programs (AWP) Conference in Baltimore and the Portland Book Festival.AWP 2026: Baltimore, Maryland | March 4–7, 2026At AWP 2026, Unsolicited Press will showcase its best-selling titles from 2023, 2024, and 2025, alongside an exciting lineup of new and forthcoming releases for 2026.Unsolicited Press will feature authors such as Rosalia Scalia, Gary M. Almeter, Daniel DiFranco, Anthony DiPietro, Amy Gallo Ryan, Tim DeMarco, Nicholas Gregorio, and Mari Matthias.In addition to the bustling bookfair booth, Unsolicited Press will host an off-site literary mixer and several public readings to celebrate its authors and community. Fans can also stock up on exclusive literary merchandise—because books and swag make the perfect pair.Portland Book Festival: Portland, Oregon | November 2025Closer to home, Unsolicited Press will join Portland’s vibrant literary scene at the Portland Book Festival. This year’s table will shine a spotlight on the 2025 Year of Womxn catalog, featuring bold, unflinching works by womxn writers, as well as books from Pacific Northwest authors and literary voices from across the country. Featured authors include Kerry Donoghue, Anthony DiPietro, Jennie Bricker, and Jerrod Bohn.The press will also present two Cover 2 Cover author events in conjunction with Up Up Books and the Rose City Book Pub. Both events will feature readings and conversations that bring authors and readers together for intimate, inspiring discussions.“We are passionate about connecting our authors with readers, and these festivals give us the chance to share the incredible stories we’ve published with communities that value literary art,” said Summer Stewart, Managing Editor of Unsolicited Press.Unsolicited Press invites booksellers, writers, readers, and literary enthusiasts to stop by their booths, attend readings, and join the conversation as the press continues its mission of publishing books that challenge, inspire, and stay with you long after the last page.For event details, interview requests, or review copies, please contact marketing@unsolicitedpress.com.About Unsolicited PressUnsolicited Press is an independent publisher based in Portland, Oregon, committed to releasing bold, thought-provoking literature. With a focus on underrepresented voices, the press publishes poetry, fiction, nonfiction, and hybrid works that spark conversation and reflect the diverse world we live in.

