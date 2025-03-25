Unsolicited Press To Attend AWP 2025 With A Ruthlessly Indie Lineup

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unsolicited Press , the fiercely independent, woman-owned literary press from the Pacific Northwest, is bringing its unapologetic energy to AWP 2025 in Los Angeles—and they’re not coming quietly. From March 26-29, find Unsolicited Press at Booth T755, where they'llbe serving up new books , author signings, and a full lineup of literary events designed to shake up the status quo.MEET THE WRITERS WHO REFUSE TO PLAY NICEUnsolicited Press is bringing an all-star lineup of authors who challenge the literary landscape, including: LeeAnn Pickrell, Carla Sarett, Anthony DiPietro, Shann Ray, Jackson Bliss, Timothy DeMarco, Douglas Cole, Darci Schummer, Marianne Villanueva, Elizabeth Joy Levinson, Matt Daly, Lauren Westerfield, Kerry Donoghue, Laura Gaddis, Raki Kopernik, Anna Boorstin, Liz Kellebrew, Patricia Q. Bidar, Emily Fontenot, Jennie Bricker, Amy Shimshon-Santo, Stacey Freeman, Terry Tierney, Taylor Garcia—and more.UNBEATABLE BOOKS AT BOOTH T755Forget overpriced books—Unsolicited Press is making literature accessible:📖 Buy two books, get one FREE—because more books = more power.📖 Special in-person discounts—our booth prices beat online every time.📖 Backlist titles for just $10—because great books deserve to be read.📖 Wear Unsolicited Press merch? Get 50% off a book—because indie pride should come with perks.UNSOLICITED PRESS EVENTS—WHERE LITERATURE GETS LOUD📅 Wednesday, March 26🔥 Unsolicited Press Reading & Mixer📍 Arts District Brewing Space | 🕖 7PM-11PMAuthors. Beer. Lit lovers. A night of readings and rebellion.📅 Thursday, March 27🔥 Off-Site Reading at Vroman’s in Pasadena📍 Vroman’s | 🕖 7PMFeaturing Darci Schummer, Kerry Donoghue, Raki Kopernik and Robyn Leigh Lear—authors who write with unfiltered honesty.📅 Friday, March 28🔥 A Newly Discovered Galaxy of Words: Unsolicited Press Authors & Recent Books📍 AWP Bookfair Stage | 🕐 1:45PM-3PMJoin Amy Shimshon-Santo, Jackson Bliss, and Douglas Cole, moderated by Terry Tierney, for an unmissable discussion on breaking literary boundaries.🔥 The Story of the Self in Creative Nonfiction: Womxn, Allies, & Personal Histories📍 Village Well Books & Coffee, Culver City | 🕖 7PM-8PMAmy Shimshon-Santo, Jackson Bliss, Laura Gaddis, and Liz Kellebrew dive into personal histories, identity, and the power of lyrical nonfiction.📅 Saturday, March 29🔥 The Pairing Wine Bar Reading📍 The Pairing Wine Bar | 🕖 6PM-8PMA night of literary excellence over wine, featuring Tim DeMarco, Darci Schummer, Elizabeth Joy Levinson, Tomas Moniz, and Juan Morales.JOIN THE INDIE REVOLUTION AT BOOTH T755Unsolicited Press is more than a publisher—it’s a movement. They champion bold voices, challenge traditional publishing norms, and refuse to apologize for putting powerful stories into the world. AWP 2025 is your chance to discover books that matter and meet the authors behind them.

