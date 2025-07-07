A Smarter Way to Travel: Why More Families Are Turning to Vacation Ownership

Family setting off on an adventure to make memories together.

New industry research shows steady growth in vacation ownership among younger families seeking value, consistency, and quality time

Modern families want vacation destination options,” — Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when families are prioritizing meaningful travel, vacation ownership is seeing a resurgence, particularly among younger generations. According to the 2025 ARDA State of the Vacation Timeshare Industry report, vacation ownership in the U.S. has grown to over 10 million owner families, with millennials and Gen X now making up more than 53% of new purchasers.Capital Vacations, one of the fastest-growing resort management and vacation ownership companies in North America, is seeing that trend firsthand.“Families are recognizing that vacation ownership offers more than just a place to stay—it provides a dependable framework to explore new places, reconnect, and make travel a consistent part of life,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “It’s about owning time and making space for what matters most.”Economic Confidence Meets Travel DesireAmid rising hotel rates and unpredictable travel costs, many vacationers are opting for a model that offers long-term savings and locked-in value. ARDA’s 2025 research indicates that owner satisfaction remains high, with the majority citing value benefit and accommodation quality as top reasons for purchase.Vacation ownership also aligns with the subscription mindset younger consumers embrace—offering both structure and flexibility through club models like the Capital Vacations Club, which provides access to dozens of destinations across the U.S.Designed for Today’s Travelers“Modern families want vacation destination options,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “Whether they’re planning a beach escape in Florida, a mountain retreat in the Smokies, or a coastal adventure in the Carolinas, our ownership model makes that possible—year after year.”With flexible usage, access to multiple destinations, and digital tools that simplify planning, Capital Vacations is helping a new generation of owners redefine what smarter travel looks like.To explore these destinations and more, or to learn about Capital Vacations Club and its portfolio of culturally rich resort experiences, visit www.capitalvacations.club ###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

