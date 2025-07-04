New Industry Data Proves Vacation Ownership to be a Powerful Inflation Hedge

Consumers Can Lock In Tomorrow’s Vacations at Today’s Prices

It’s not just a vacation—it’s a travel decision that pays dividends in memories and value.” — Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With travel costs continuing to rise year-over-year, more vacationers are turning to vacation ownership as a way to guarantee future getaways without breaking the bank. According to the 2025 ARDA State of the Vacation Timeshare Industry Report, the average cost of a hotel stay has increased by more than 21% in the past five years—making predictable travel options like vacation ownership more appealing than ever.Consumers who own vacation ownership interest(s) seen firsthand how this empowers their families to take control of their travel plans, lock in savings, and ensure high-quality vacations for years to come.“With a one-time purchase and consistent annual fees, our owners can vacation at premium resorts without worrying about rate hikes, blackout dates, or fluctuating prices,” said Travis Bary, Co-President at Capital Vacations. “It’s not just a vacation—it’s a travel decision that pays dividends in memories and value.”How Vacation Ownership hedges against inflation:• Price Protection: Owners prepay at today’s rates, protecting themselves from rising accommodation costs.• Consistent Value: Predictable annual maintenance fees with increase caps ensure cost certainty for long-term travel planning.• Exchange Power: Access to networks like RCI and internal Capital programs lets owners trade weeks for experiences in new destinations—without added inflationary pressure.Today’s traveler is looking for more than just a quick getaway—they want dependable, meaningful experiences that don’t carry hidden fees or unpredictable costs. That’s where vacation ownership stands apart.To explore these destinations and more, or to learn about Capital Vacations Club and its portfolio of culturally rich resort experiences, visit www.capitalvacations.club ###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

