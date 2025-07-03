“Get Offline, Get Outside” Initiative for Parents & Children

As summer break begins for millions of school-aged children across New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul today urged parents, guardians and caregivers to take steps to educate themselves on how to keep children safe online. Today’s children and teens are more digitally immersed than ever before. This is a generation that has grown up with continuous access to technology. While technology offers significant benefits with increased productivity and better access to information, there can also be a dark side. The dark side of technology introduces the potential for technology addiction, social isolation, cyberbullying, and exposure to inappropriate content. That’s why it’s important for parents to have the resources to safeguard their children’s online activities in this digital age.

“Summer is officially here, and we want New York families to make the most of it — not get lost in endless scrolling,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m urging parents to have real conversations with their kids about the risks of excessive screen time, and to help them recognize when it’s time to put the devices down, get outside and build memories with friends and family.”

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Now that summer break is here, many kids are going to have more time on their hands, but it’s also important to make sure their time off from school isn’t consumed by the digital world. I encourage parents and guardians to use these tips from the Division of Consumer Protection as a helpful guide to start conversations about online safety and to recognize when it’s time to get offline and get outside!”

To help combat the negative effects of social media on children, Governor Hochul recently launched the “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign. The campaign encourages New York’s kids and families to unplug – put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings, and put their mental and physical health first.

The campaign builds on the governor's efforts to promote healthy living among young people and families, and protect kids online. Last year, the Governor signed first-in-the-nation legislation to protect kids from addictive social media feeds and shield their personal data from online platforms.

As technology advances, unchecked AI-enabled technology is creating new risks, from AI chatbots that simulate personal relationships to deepfake apps that produce explicit images of minors. This year, Governor Hochul established first-in-the-nation safeguards for AI companions — chatbots designed to simulate human relationships with users, like being an AI friend or romantic partner. AI companion operators in New York will now be required to implement a safety protocol if a user talks about self harm, like referring users to a crisis hotline, and interrupt users engaging for sustained periods with these systems. To address the horrifying rise of AI-enabled “undressing” applications and websites, Governor Hochul also secured an update to State penal law to treat AI-generated child sexual abuse material as what it is child pornography.

The following tips will help parents protect and support their children while online:

HAVE OPEN CONVERSATIONS

Create a safe space for kids and teens to talk about what they see online or in social media: Talk early and often about the content and information they may come across online. Share examples and discuss potential digital dilemmas they routinely face in their connected lives. Teach your children to think critically about online content and challenges.

Encourage questions: Create an environment where they feel comfortable asking questions without fear of judgement. Ask questions that reflect examples and situations they may encounter online. For example:

What do they think about viral challenges?

How do they decide whether something is real or fake online?

How do they decide whether something is wise or foolish?

To spark conversations with your children, check out Common Sense Media’s Family Tech Planners which offer age-appropriate questions to discuss with your children.

Encourage conversations related to online behavior and the impact on their reputation and future: Teens may post content that can damage their online reputation or future opportunities. Talk to your children about the importance of protecting their digital footprint, being mindful of their online activities and maintaining a positive online reputation. It is virtually impossible to totally remove content once it is uploaded to the internet, so it's crucial to understand the risks. Social platforms track data, followers judge what’s posted, and any content shared online can be copied, shared or misused. Even if it’s intended to be private, any photo, post or comment could be seen by a future employer or during a digital background check. Emphasize the importance of thinking carefully before posting and the permanence of what is put online.

Encourage conversations related to navigating social media pressures: Teens may get exposure to harmful and inappropriate content including unrealistic body standards, unfair comparisons and cyberbullying and feel the need to present a perfect image online. Focusing on building your children’s self-esteem and confidence offline can help them navigate the pressures of social media.

Warn your children about the realities of social media and the dangers of social media “challenges”: Talk to them about the various types of challenges they may encounter online including dangerous stunts, harmful behaviors and embarrassing tasks.

Talk to your children about the dangers they may encounter online: The FBI has reported an increase in the number of cases involving children and teens being threatened and coerced to send explicit images online. To thwart sextortion scams, talk to your children and teens about online safety and the risks of online luring. A common entry point to many sextortion incidents is through social media apps like Instagram or Snapchat, so remind them that pictures or videos can be saved by others and used later for blackmailing. Check out additional resources for talking to children and teens on the FBI website.

SET SAFE AND HEALTHY ONLINE LIMITS:

Set parental guidance: Keep an eye on your child’s online activities, set age-appropriate boundaries and create rules.

Activate parental controls: Parental controls can be used to manage screen time, block inappropriate content, prevent accidental spending and keep strangers away. Use parental control software or apps to limit access to certain websites or content. To learn how to activate parental controls, check out Internet Matter’s How-To-Guides.

Check Privacy Settings: Familiarize yourself with your children’s devices’ privacy settings on all their online platforms and consider limiting who has access to their personal information, contact lists and location. Ensure that privacy settings are appropriate for their age and that they understand how to protect their personal information.

For more tips on how to set parental guidance, check out DCP’s consumer alert on Data Privacy and Online Video Games and Children’s Technology Toys.

PROMOTE DIGITAL LITERACY AND SAFETY:

Safety, Security and Privacy: Promote online safety practices including setting strong passwords and managing privacy settings regularly. If they have a social media account, ensure that their social media accounts are set to private and remind them to reject friend requests from people they don’t know.

Keep software up to date: Ensure your children’s devices have the latest software and security patches. Set up automatic updates if your device supports them.

Beware of scams and identity theft: It's crucial that children are aware of scams and identity theft, as these can have serious personal consequences. Talk to your children about being cautious of unsolicited communications: don't click on links or open attachments from unknown senders. Scammers and predators routinely target children with unsolicited messages and friend requests.

Stay Updated: As new digital technologies are introduced, they present an ever-evolving set of online data protection and privacy challenges. The NYS Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection offers FREE resources and tips on online safety, scam and identity theft prevention. We offer a series of FREE in-person workshops and webinars tailored to both Teens and Parents. Remind your children that they can get help. Our Online Safety Presentations provide strategies and tips for safely navigating the digital world. To learn more about our presentations or to request one, please visit our website.

