OSCE Secretary General concludes visit to Paris

PARIS, 3 July 2025 — OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu concluded his official visit to Paris where he met with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, and other high-level officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at the Elysée Palace.

In his meeting with Minister Barrot, the Secretary General emphasized the important role of France in the OSCE.

Discussions focused on all topical security issues in the OSCE region, from the war in Ukraine to the encouraging prospects of peace in the South Caucasus. The Secretary General and Minister Barrot agreed on the OSCE’s unique contribution to fostering peace and security through co-operation and dialogue across the region, and its role in the European security architecture.