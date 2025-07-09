Telaeris Partners with Stone Security to Deliver Mobile Access Control and Emergency Mustering Solutions

Strategic partnership brings reliable, proven handheld badge and biometric readers to high-security sites through Stone Security’s expert integration services.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telaeris, Inc. , a global leader in handheld security and emergency mustering solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Stone Security , a nationally recognized systems integrator specializing in advanced physical security deployments. The partnership expands the availability and deployment of Telaeris’ XPressEntry handheld readers, providing real-time credential validation from anywhere, emergency mustering, and mobile identity verification where traditional fixed door readers fall short.In many real-world environments, from construction sites and large industrial complexes to critical infrastructure and manufacturing sites, fixed access control readers are often impractical or simply impossible. That is where Telaeris’ XPressEntry handheld badge and biometric readers deliver. By mobilizing access control and natively integrating with over 40 industry leading access control systems, XPressEntry readers make it easy to extend credential authentication and permission verification to wherever it is needed most. Every access control activity is securely stored, whether the device is connected or operating in offline mode.Stone Security’s deep expertise in deploying both LenelS2 OnGuardand NetBox™ access control systems makes them an ideal partner to bring XPressEntry’s capabilities to their customers that require reliability, scalability, and actionable security insights. The Stone team has a proven track record designing and implementing large-scale, high-performance systems across airports, hospitals, critical infrastructure, and enterprise facilities.“When speaking to our access control partners, Stone Security had repeatedly come up as one of the top proactive integrators in the USA,” said Dr. David Carta, CEO of Telaeris. “To have XPressEntry approved to be sold by the Stone team, they set up a full test environment to vet Telaeris’ capabilities enabling them to build internal expertise to sell and support our solution. With this partnership, we have the opportunity to confidently deploy our handheld solution into more customer sites, backed by Stone’s expert design and integration services.”“At Stone Security, we never adopt new product offerings casually. Every technology we offer is thoroughly vetted and proven before it reaches our customers. Telaeris meets that standard with a solution that extends access control systems into the field, enabling mobile badge checks, biometric verification, and efficient emergency mustering,” said Andy Schreyer, VP Security Technology and Marketing at Stone Security. "Telaeris also stands out with a robust integration with the LenelS2 platforms, which is critical given how many of our clients rely on those systems. More importantly, we’ve consistently heard from our customers about the need for hand-held access control readers and mustering capabilities to solve challenges in the field. Partnering with Telaeris is a direct response to those needs, and reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that truly make a difference.”Together, Telaeris and Stone Security are delivering practical safety and security solutions for industries that demand both flexibility and precision. From challenging credentials from inside secure areas, rapid badge checks at any workplace entrance or gate, or real-time headcounts during a real emergency evacuation, the joint offering ensures organizations are secure, compliant, and always in control, no matter where personnel and visitors are onsite.To learn more, visit www.telaeris.com and www.stonesecurity.net About TelaerisFounded in 2005, Telaeris, Inc. is a US-based software company, specializing in handheld and hands-free safety and physical security solutions to enhance access control and track facility occupancy. With a commitment to innovation, Telaeris collaborates with global companies to deliver effective workplace safety and security solutions, safeguarding lives, and business interests. For more information, please visit https://telaeris.com/ About Stone SecurityStone Security is a provider of professional, enterprise class, physical security products and services. The terms that define the way Stone approaches the integration business are - open platform, industry leading and partnership driven. With these principles as a foundation, Stone has chosen products that deliver high functioning, integrated and flexible physical security systems. Stone currently manages full-time operations in fourteen states across the U.S. as well as three countries in Latin America. For more information, please visit www.stonesecurity.net

