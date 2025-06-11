Telaeris XPressEntry Now Certified and Integrated with Genetec Security Center 5.13

Enhancing Physical Security with Seamless Handheld Badge, Biometric, and Mobile Credential Validation and Emergency Mustering

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telaeris, Inc. , a global leader in handheld security and emergency mustering solutions, announced today that its XPressEntry system is now certified and fully integrated with Synergis™ access control module in Genetec Security Center 5.13. This certification ensures seamless compatibility, providing safety and security teams with enhanced mobile access control, real-time badge verification, and emergency evacuation management through XPressEntry’s industry-leading handheld readers.By integrating with Synergis, XPressEntry extends secure access verification beyond fixed door readers, allowing security personnel to authenticate credentials and check permissions anywhere using handheld badge and biometric readers. This capability is particularly valuable in high-security environments and industries requiring mobility, including corporate campuses, government and military facilities, hospitals, schools, airports, manufacturing plants, construction sites, mines, refineries, and critical infrastructure.Additionally, XPressEntry’s emergency mustering feature ensures real-time evacuation tracking, enabling security teams to quickly verify who is safely exited and identify any missing persons to help first responders save lives."Security teams today need the flexibility to verify credentials and manage access beyond traditional fixed points," said Dave Carta, CEO Telaeris. "Certifying XPressEntry with Synergis access control module in Genetec Security Center represents a significant advancement in mobile security capabilities, giving organizations the tools to authenticate access and respond to emergencies wherever they're needed most. This integration reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative handheld solutions that adapt to the evolving demands of modern security operations.”“The XPressEntry certification and integration showcases how the Genetec access control portfolio extends beyond managing physical door access, offering flexible options to secure any location,” François Brouillet, Product Manager Lead, Access Control Product Group at Genetec Inc.XPressEntry’s handheld readers support badge authentication, biometric verification, and mobile mustering, ensuring personnel are accounted for in real time. The integration with Synergis enables live synchronization of access permissions, entry/exit activity tracking, and an intuitive interface for managing security on-the-go.About TelaerisFounded in 2005, Telaeris, Inc. is a US-based software company, specializing in handheld and hands-free safety and physical security solutions to enhance access control and track facility occupancy. With a commitment to innovation, Telaeris collaborates with global companies to deliver effective workplace safety and security solutions, safeguarding lives, and business interests. For more information, please visit https://telaeris.com/

