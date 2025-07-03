Province Invests in Capital Upgrades at Yorkton Health Facilities

CANADA, July 3 - Released on July 3, 2025

Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr is visiting the City of Yorkton today, with stops at Yorkton Regional Health Centre (YRHC) and the Yorkton & District Nursing Home.

"Our government's commitment to health care in Saskatchewan includes ensuring residents have timely access to high quality care in safe and suitable facilities," Carr said. "Meeting with local health care professionals is important to understand their perspectives from the front line. I want to acknowledge their dedication to patient care and commitment in their demanding roles."

As part of government's capital funding plan, more than $4 million has been invested in Yorkton health facilities over the past three years. In addition to the intensive care unit (ICU) expansion from six to seven beds, infrastructure improvements to the Yorkton Regional Health Centre included new roofing, two new chillers, new sewer and exhaust systems, new flooring and the initiation of upgraded Wi-Fi service for patients and their families to be completed by early 2026. New boilers, an air conditioning compressor, roofing on two wings, flooring, sidewalks and a new nurse call system were installed at the nursing home. Yorkton Public Health received a new sidewalk, windows and security system. An additional $680,000 in government funding is planned this year for further roofing repairs at the health centre.

Last year, the Health Foundation of East Central Saskatchewan provided funding for advanced equipment at YRHC including a chemistry analyzer with interface for lab testing, a specialized Cardiac ECHO ultrasound and a general ultrasound machine for a total cost of $432,000.

"I want to thank the foundation for their generosity in providing this important equipment that will help with more timely assessment and treatment of patients," Carr said. "Our mission to improve health care services for the residents of Saskatchewan would not be possible without the immense efforts of the health foundations across the province and their support is appreciated."

The Yorkton Regional Health Centre project is moving to the business case phase with $1 million earmarked in the 2025-26 Budget to advance this work.

