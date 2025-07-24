Vibrant Publishers Unveils a Transformational Guide for Modern Brand Builders

Galley front and back cover of Brand Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know Sonia Scrocchi, author of Brand Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know.

“Brand Management Essentials” by Sonia Scrocchi empowers readers to put brand thinking at the heart of business strategy.

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is proud to announce the Galley release of Brand Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Brand Management Essentials), a highly practical and accessible guide authored by branding expert Sonia Scrocchi. Now available for early review on NetGalley, the book challenges conventional thinking and shows readers how to make brand strategy a central driver of business success.

In a business landscape where attention is scarce and consumer loyalty fleeting, Brand Management Essentials offers readers a vital shift in mindset: from viewing a brand as mere aesthetics to recognizing it as the core operating system of a business. Scrocchi draws on her global career experience and academic background — with a Master’s in Luxury Brand Management from Regent’s University London and an MBA in Business Analytics from Hult International Business School — to translate complex branding concepts into actionable tools that resonate in the real world.

“Whether you’re launching a side hustle or leading a large organization, this book equips you with the tools to create brands that inspire, endure, and drive measurable results,” says Scrocchi.

Structured around the natural life cycle of a brand, this book shows readers how to craft a resonant identity, transform data into genuine customer empathy, design experiences that turn strategy into tangible reality, synchronize cross-channel communications, measure performance in metrics, and respond to market change with confidence.

From product developers to brand strategists, from data analysts to creative professionals, readers will find frameworks that bridge the gap between classroom theory and the messy realities of business. Scrocchi avoids jargon and buzzwords, instead offering readers a clear path to improving both team alignment and customer experience — two of the most critical levers for sustainable success.

“This isn’t about making logos prettier,” she explains. “It’s about making teams faster, decisions smarter, and businesses stronger.”

Brand Management Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series that is designed to deliver foundational business knowledge in a clear, concise, and practical format.

Brand Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is now available for early review on NetGalley. Professionals, educators, and reviewers are invited to explore how this book can transform brand thinking into business results.

About the Author

Sonia Scrocchi is a brand strategist with 10+ years of experience in turning strategy into measurable results. Holding advanced degrees in Luxury Brand Management and Business Analytics, she blends data-driven insights with storytelling. Her global work spans industries from fashion to tech, guiding brands with clarity and precision towards lasting brand success.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Brand Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636515595

Hardback - 9781636515618

E-Book - 9781636515601

Master Brand Strategy in Actionable Steps | Brand Management Essentials | Vibrant Publishers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.